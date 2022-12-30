Turning the corner to a new year is a chance to write a new and better chapter. The page is fresh, unmarred by errors, missteps and foolishness. Even so, many people don’t make the effort to start anew and some are seized by writer’s block.
To look forward requires a look back over the year just ending. For people who don’t have the time or inclination to craft resolutions, we offer the following suggestions for those blank pages.
Congress and the Biden administration: To articulate and carry out a real plan to deal with immigration at the nation’s southern border and to stop the dumping of asylum seekers and other immigrants on border states and cities that don’t have the money, resources or power to deal with them. Immigration is a federal duty that both Congress and the administration are shirking.
Democrats and Republicans: To wake up to the fact that the law known as Title 42 that is keeping potential immigrants inside Mexico in the name of public health is a symptom of a broken system that needs an overhaul. Procrastination and the U.S. Supreme Court can’t fix it. Only reform and real money can do that.
Idaho moderate Republicans: To recognize that the radical right has a death grip on the party and is moving to leave only a crack in the door to its primary elections through which only the most fanatical will fit. Then, to make the choice: Become Democrats or form a third party with enough strength to win elections. The future of the state and its kids is riding on this choice.
Idaho Legislature: To repeal the state’s draconian ban on abortion that endangers women’s lives, deprives them of liberty and makes doctors who try to save them in emergencies subject to criminal prosecution.
All U.S. Senators and Representatives: To feed kids by voting to restore the universal free school meals that began during the pandemic but were discontinued in August. Educators from coast to coast say that full bellies beget better education and that a universal program does not humiliate kids whose families cannot afford to pay for breakfasts and lunches.
U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y.: To give up the seat that he obtained with a stack of blatant lies about his background. He made a mockery of elections and played voters for fools.
The GOP: Instead of standing silent in the face of Santos’s lies, to choose to stand for truth and accuracy by insisting that he step away from Congress.
Idaho Attorney General-elect Raul Labrador: To be the state’s lawyer, to hire state lawyers and to proffer legal advice, not political advocacy. To keep the office as transparent, open and evenhanded as it was under his predecessor from the same party.
People who don’t like to get sick: To keep donning masks in crowded public places to help stop the spread of COVID, flu and RSV—this winter’s triple threat. The first two years of the pandemic showed that masks reduced all common airborne illnesses.
Lawrence Livermore National Lab: After its physicists finish celebrating their recent success in achieving fusion, to set up an advisory board of experts from many fields to look at a future of unlimited energy and the global implications. Like any new technology, fusion will bestow great benefits on the world, but inevitably will come with unintended perils.
Fans of cryptocurrency: To remember the name of Sam Bankman-Fried, who allegedly bilked investors out of real Benjamins by portraying himself as the whiz kid of digital currency while spending the wealth on his own lavish lifestyle.
Local home and property owners: To rip the yew plants out of every square inch of dirt in the Wood River Valley. The plants are toxic to wildlife and killed eight elk and a moose last winter.
Idaho Transportation Department: To take another look at its sudden change of heart and rejection of installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 75 and Serenade Lane, the entrance to Ketchum.
Millennials and Gen Z: To organize and insist that the U.S. government escalate its war on climate change because their future depends on winning it.
All Americans: To relearn the lost art of civility in public discourse and to apply it when issues heat up.
Idaho’s newest legislators: To eschew lunacy in lawmaking and to deal with real, not imagined, problems.
Idaho parents: To get vocal in support of public education and the constitutional separation of church and state in the face of legal and legislative threats that easily could divert tax funding from public schools to private and religious schools.
Local business owners and nonprofit boards: To stand together and to let voters know that their businesses and organizations survive only by virtue of the local workers they employ, workers who need local housing, not hours-long commutes for the “privilege” of serving others.
Local newbies: To apply the old adage, “When in Rome . . .” as they adjust to mountain living.
U.S. Consumers: To learn that the world doesn’t revolve around us and to adjust expectations to reflect the realities of a global economy in which gas prices rise for all and product shortages occur when pandemics and war break out.
Idaho election officials: To give themselves a pat on the back for their stellar conduct of free and fair elections in November.
Idaho voters: To lobby state elected officials to protect the state’s legacy of public lands and access to them and to deliver the firm message that they don’t want these lands sold off to the highest bidder.
Sometimes, resolutions must be made many times before they stick. Here are resolutions from last year that are worth repeating.
Responsible gun owners: To support plans better than virtually no regulation in order to make it difficult for angry or deranged individuals to engage in wanton mass shootings of innocents.
U.S. Post Office: To figure out a way to make its service superlative again.
Former President Donald Trump: To relax, play more golf, redecorate Mar-a-Lago and stay out of politics
Idaho Department of Fish and Game: End the danger of leg-hold traps by requiring trappers to post signs that indicate where they are set to prevent domestic pets and people from stumbling into potential disaster
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
