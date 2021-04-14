We hear from the mayor that he promotes transparency in government. Some things work well; if you email participate@ketchumidaho.org, you often receive a thoughtful response. However, the P&Z process is not transparent, and should be modified.
Take Bluebird, for example. Forget for a minute whether you are for or against Bluebird. This project will be the largest building, by far, in the downtown retail core. It is being pushed through with no substantive input from the community. Is that good process? The system gives any mayor an inappropriate amount of control.
The mayor can shape the project with a developer without the knowledge of the electorate. A developer can work with city staff without public awareness. A developer can put on a show of community input by having open meetings, but where the input is restricted (as Bluebird did). The developer then puts in a confidential application to the city; if you are on top of it, you are permitted to read it in City Hall, but not copy or print it out to analyze it. By the time the developer files a formal application, the project is often a “done deal.”
At that point, the city staff has its recommendation for the project, and they, as the most informed people in City Hall, are heavily influential on the Planning and Zoning Commission, whose members are selected by the mayor (and confirmed by the P&Z). At a P&Z “workshop,” the commissioners have unlimited time to question the developer. In those meetings, a member of the public can make comments, limited to three minutes, and cannot ask questions. At the formal P&Z hearing, it’s a repeat performance, with each resident limited to three minutes--no questions. When the project goes to the City Council, the process is repeated.
There is no opportunity for substantive debate on a project by members of the community. The system is rigged to approve projects that a mayor supports.
This system is how you get a six-story Marriott when 3,000 people sign a petition against it. This system is how you get a five-story hotel with waived parking requirements. This system will bring us a four-story apartment complex into the retail core. This system is not transparent, and does not involve the community in a meaningful way.
This is why you see divisive ads in the paper. This is why you see divisive signs on trailers in town. This is why you see divisive emails in the public record. This is why the city gets sued. There is no opportunity in the process for the people of Ketchum to be heard. Guest opinions in the paper are not a proper way to foster public dialogue, yet they are one of the few options to be heard.
I urge the mayor to change this system. In particular, for projects that require significant zoning waivers, projects that increase density without providing parking or projects that involve public funding, we deserve open debate. We deserve sessions where the developer can be questioned by the public. We deserve sessions where the public can present views to the developer, the P&Z and the mayor and City Council. We deserve sessions where P&Z members, the mayor and City Council state the rationale for their positions on a project and can be questioned by the public.
Ketchum is a small, mountain town. We shouldn’t have a government this far removed from its electorate and able to operate in darkness. It breeds mistrust and divisiveness. We can do better. We need our mayor to lead us in changing this system.
Susan Dumke was a long-time resident and is a current part-time resident of Ketchum.
Excellent points. I hope the Mayor reads this. A process with the form of transparency without the reality of transparency is...opaque. I think the problem is even deeper than this. The City is following a Comprehensive Plan that isn’t an actual plan. It is a series of often contradictory assertions that enables the City to do whatever it wants. A month ago the Council repeated this error in adopting a Master Transportation Plan that is not a plan. That document projects intersection failures without a plan to address them. Zero coverage of this in the IME. So much for transparency.
Mrs. Dumke, couldn't agree more, it would seem we could and should achieve better, but it doesn't turn out that way.
While people focus on the nitwit politicans who promote growth, before them are the city planners. These guys draw the little squares, define land use and paint our futures into a corner. When zoning commercial, residential and all the variations, is an study done to understand the content of each? How many people are on that land, in those buildings, hooking up to utilities.
In today's world, we should be able to project out growth, see into the future, the real impact of growth, including the tax consequences. I thinks some students at Wood River High should be able to figure this out. I'm challenging these youngsters to game this out!.....Where are we headed???
Correct. And the "new" city planning director is the "old" city administrator who never took the time to learn the place before setting about to destroy Ketchum. Her ineptitude and "know it all" attitude continues to take us all down this losing road.
