The health and safety of visitors and residents must be a top priority for cities, especially those in mountain resort communities.
After ignoring the issues for several years, Ketchum’s new short-term rental regulations will address them and impose an annual licensing fee of $527 to cover the costs of administration.
Vacationers, residents and short-term rental owners should welcome the new regs.
Cities have an obligation to protect the public health, safety and welfare. Building codes ensure that the likelihood of a roof or wall collapsing on the inhabitants of buildings is small.
Fire codes ensure that commercial buildings have well-marked, lighted and barrier-free exits that allow easy escape in an emergency. They require sprinkler systems and/or fire extinguishers to help knock out a fire before it engulfs a building.
Ketchum officials estimate that the city has 760 short-term-rental units. They are indisputably commercial operations and should be inspected for safety, like hotels and other commercial buildings.
No resort community wants to get headlines because of a fire in a vacation rental or a hotel. No resort city wants a reputation for unsafe lodging.
The surge in popularity of short-term, non-hotel rental units has pushed safety concerns and neighborhood issues into the spotlight. Many short-term units are not managed by professionals, but by non-local owners through online platforms.
Vacationers shouldn’t have to conduct safety checks to find out if a unit contains adequate exits or fire extinguishers for emergencies.
Neighbors don’t want units to be crammed with visitors or jammed with noisy partyers into the wee hours. Visitors who don’t know or follow the rules about parking on streets during snowstorms or how to handle garbage create unnecessary problems.
Vacationers, neighbors and city officials need someone local to contact when problems occur.
Ketchum’s new regulations address these things without making it impossible for property owners to rent their units short-term. The new regs are sensible without being onerous and a win for both the public and property owners.
