One thing I want to make clear is that Ketchum is growing and that is not really a good thing. I know that I don’t want this town to grow any more, and I also know other people who feel the same. I’m fine with tourists coming here for vacation, but people who move here from cities and want to make Ketchum a city, that makes me mad because Ketchum is a small ski town and I think we should keep it that way. Personally, I don’t think we should build any more buildings here, especially big ones.

Espen Schernthanner

Ketchum

