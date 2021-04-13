One thing I want to make clear is that Ketchum is growing and that is not really a good thing. I know that I don’t want this town to grow any more, and I also know other people who feel the same. I’m fine with tourists coming here for vacation, but people who move here from cities and want to make Ketchum a city, that makes me mad because Ketchum is a small ski town and I think we should keep it that way. Personally, I don’t think we should build any more buildings here, especially big ones.
Espen Schernthanner
Ketchum
Thanks, Espen, don’t lose your young human shine
like Jake Jacoby and Ed Scott, you’ll be fine
