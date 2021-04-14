My newly adopted 1-year-old terrier-mix puppy, Ranger, was screaming in fear and was running around in circles trying to escape. The big Labrador (aren’t they usually so sweet) was not playing with my puppy; he was attacking him. The Lab had been sitting on the front stoop of a neighboring Hailey condo next to his owner, unleashed, and so my dog and I, on the sidewalk were very vulnerable. Not only was my dog frightened but so was I since now I am only 4 feet 9 inches. We both limped home shaking.
Just the day before, on the street walking with Ranger, a boxer, unleashed and his owners way up the street, ran up aggressively to Ranger, and once again Ranger was being attacked. The boxer ran back to his owner and then back again to Ranger in his attack mode.
My previous toy poodle dog, Hugo, was attacked badly by a big black Lab-kind of dog on the Draper Preserve pathway and Hugo actually ended up with some broken ribs. I myself years ago was walking down a residential Ketchum street, sans dog, when I passed a driveway where there was an unleashed big dog just waiting for a victim, I guess. He roared out and before I could do anything attacked my leg and punctured it. A whole story to be told there—however, I digress.
I implore the owners of their treasured dogs, whom I am sure they love a lot, to be aware that their four-pawed family member is able to act aggressively with other dogs, particularly small ones, (and sometimes even people) and to keep them leashed when loose in front of their properties or on walks, and thereby under control.
Margot Van Horn
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In