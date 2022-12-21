Holidays shouldn’t be deadly. However, if people don’t take reasonable precautions to foil the four horsemen of viral spread, they could take more lives than in any previous winter.
The four horsemen are NoVax, NoMask, NoDistance and NoBoundaries. Without restraint, they could leave a trail of sick and dying people of all ages behind.
This is the first winter since the COVID-19 pandemic in which the government agencies aren’t loudly trumpeting advice and flexing what regulatory muscle they have to keep people well. Mask mandates are out the window despite the fact that they help keep respiratory viruses from spreading.
For weeks, health experts have been warning of a knockout triple-demic that includes COVID-19 variants, flu and respiratory syncytial virus. RSV is most prevalent in children, but can pack a wallop in adults as well and leave its victims weak and wheezing.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, less than 10% of Idahoans over age 5 have received an updated booster for COVID and less than 60% have completed the primary series of injections. That means a lot of unvaccinated people will be circulating through the holiday.
There is no vaccine for RSV. Idaho hospitals already are discussing what to do when beds are full in units that specialize in treating children.
One way or another this time of year, everyone in the Sun Valley area is involved in bringing people together to ski, sip, eat and celebrate. People are convivial and welcoming. It’s what makes the place so popular.
Nonetheless, even with COVID restrictions removed, a little caution is in order. People can hold the hugs and bring out the elbows, mask up in crowded venues and give others space. It’s everyone’s job to keep themselves and others healthy and out of already strained hospitals.
It’s on you. It’s on all of us to make the holiday safe and healthy.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Kind of bizarre to say it is “on you” when the Editorial Board notes the problem is not the locals, but the tourists. We can mask and vax (which we in Blaine County are leaders in the state), but with no efforts from our elected officials or health authorities or tourism promoters to protect the community, our sick numbers are likely to climb. VSV says it is shifting from promoting tourism to improving the quality of tourism. One thing they could do: launch a campaign at the airport, take temps of arriving pax, hand out masks, etc. They won’t. Nor will our public health authorities. Nor the owners of the airport (Blaine County/Hailey). Nothing will get in the way of tourism.
Or….if you are concerned, wear a mask, get a vaccine, keep your distance, or stay home. All of these reasonable approaches to staying safe. Not just one option here.
If you are concerned, stay home, keep yourself safe. Problem solved.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In