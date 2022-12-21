Holidays shouldn’t be deadly. However, if people don’t take reasonable precautions to foil the four horsemen of viral spread, they could take more lives than in any previous winter.

The four horsemen are NoVax, NoMask, NoDistance and NoBoundaries. Without restraint, they could leave a trail of sick and dying people of all ages behind.

This is the first winter since the COVID-19 pandemic in which the government agencies aren’t loudly trumpeting advice and flexing what regulatory muscle they have to keep people well. Mask mandates are out the window despite the fact that they help keep respiratory viruses from spreading.

