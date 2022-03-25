The Idaho House has declared war on cupcakes. Not just any cupcakes, but the cupcakes for a celebration of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area’s 50th Birthday.
The Grinch that stole Christmas has nothing on the legislators who voted 45-22 to defeat a resolution carried by Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, that would have recognized the birthday and the priceless wildlands that the SNRA protects.
The Senate earlier had approved a similar resolution carried by retiring Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum.
The House naysayers were persuaded by arguments that the resolution would put the state on record as embracing the SNRA’s federal lands and acknowledging that the federal government has been a good steward. The grousing didn’t stop there.
One representative alleged that the SNRA had deprived communities of property-tax revenues and stunted growth.
Another said that the lands should have belonged to the state. He neglected to mention that the state couldn’t afford to manage them and would have been forced to sell them off.
The “growth” afoot when Congress created the SNRA in 1972 was an open-pit molybdenum mine at the base of Castle Peak, the highest in the White Cloud Mountains.
Development of the mine would have reduced hunks of the mountain to rubble and transformed small nearby lakes into polluted pits.
Without the protection of the SNRA, the rest of the Sawtooth Valley could have been sold off and become host to commercial strips and subdivisions. Its lakes and backcountry access points could have been fenced off by privacy-seeking landowners. The Salmon River’s headwaters could have become a drainage ditch for industrial users.
The act of Congress that created the SNRA was the result of a grassroots movement that began in the late 1960s and later became the “Save the White Clouds” campaign. It captured the imagination of Idahoans who had hunted, hiked, camped and fished in the area. It attracted the Baby Boomer generation that was just beginning to explore the Sawtooth, White Cloud and Boulder Mountains.
Support from Gov. Cecil Andrus, a Democrat, and Idaho’s congressional delegation, which included Democrat Sen. Frank Church and Republicans Sen. Len B. Jordan, Rep. James McClure and Rep. Orval H. Hansen, was critical. It was this bipartisan push that got the act through Congress.
Creation of a national park was the first method considered to protect the fragile mountains and the river that was the nursery for the state’s bountiful runs of sockeye salmon. However, opposition arose when Idahoans learned that a national park would end ranching and hunting in the area, important parts of the state’s heritage.
Creating a national recreation area was a natural compromise that received widespread support.
The Legislature’s failure to recognize the SNRA’s birthday can’t stop a party. It can’t stop local government bodies from passing their own resolutions to honor the people that shepherded the SNRA through Congress. And, it can’t stop groups from recognizing its cherished landscapes, wildlife, dark skies, recreational opportunities and the contributions of tourism to the state’s economy.
With such resolutions, local boards and organizations can tell the 45 party poopers in the Legislature to stop their war on cupcakes and the sweet experiences that lie within the SNRA.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
The cupcakes are a cute meme, but it hurries the lede: where does the board of realtors come down on designated wilderness?
