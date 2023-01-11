Fifty years ago, Idahoans in large numbers and variety asked the U.S. Congress to create the Sawtooth National Recreation Area in the headwaters of the Salmon River. In the 1972 creation statute, the first stated purpose of the new area is to preserve its wild salmon.

The opposite has happened. All the Sawtooth National Recreation Area’s wild salmon, like all native salmon and steelhead in Idaho, are being hurried to extinction. Preserving the fish that sew Idaho to the ocean would have required Congress to extend the national recreation area’s authority far downstream, through eight federal dams and 320 miles of reservoir in the lower Snake and lower Columbia Rivers. That was not remotely in the cards.

Later I came to know some of those whose work led to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. Most of them feared in 1972 (Gov. Cecil Andrus, publicly so) that over-building of dams would doom salmon abundance in the Salmon River. They were correct. Despite that fear, they held the salmon banner high in the Sawtooth legislation. This came naturally—salmon abundance was part of their lives, their Idaho. Fifty years ago, the livelihood, recreational, cultural, natural, spiritual and family value provided when thousands of salmon reach the crown of the Salmon River was here—not history, not fading memory. (One proviso: Major parts of that value were unlawfully withheld from Indigenous Idahoans.)

