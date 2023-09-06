I think we can all agree that U.S. politics and the state of the country as a whole is in a very precarious situation. I have considered myself a liberal and have voted predominantly Democratic most of my life. A close friend asked me the other day which candidate I would vote for if the general election were Trump vs. Biden. My honest answer was I am not sure at this point, but my gut says I wouldn’t rule out Trump. This is why I think all true Democrats need to get behind RFK Jr. now or face another four years of Donald Trump and a country that may never recover from its divisions.
As a populist, outside the beltway mindset, Kennedy appeals to a large portion of the Trump support base, which has a deep rooted mistrust of the “swamp.” I think he can solidly defeat Trump. However, if Biden nabs the Democratic nomination, we will be looking at another four years of Donald, as the majority of Americans will struggle to back Biden.
Kennedy has been unfairly labeled by the mainstream press as an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist. These labels, when looked at closely, hold no water. His opinions are solidly backed by science, and he has openly challenged anyone to publicly debate him on all of his stances. He has fought for free speech and open debate, both of which have been rapidly repressed in recent years. Seeing these as the cornerstones of a true democracy he embraces any challenger to a fair and open debate on all topics. I urge all Democrats to skip over the negative labels the mainstream press heaves on him and listen to what he has to say and the studies he has to back his opinions. This may take some digging as the press insists on keeping his campaign out of the mainstream media.
Perhaps the best thing that can be said about Robert Jr. is that he has not been accused of diddling the interns as his more famous uncle did.
The lies and misinformation that he propagated in 2018/19 regarding the measles vaccine was directly related to low vaccination rates in Samoa, resulting in an outbreak in nearly 6,000 people, causing the deaths of 83, mostly children.
Hand over your keys buddy
Some of the things RFK Jr has said: Wi-Fi causes cancer and "leaky brain," Kennedy told podcaster Joe Rogan last month. Antidepressants are to blame for school shootings, he mused during an appearance with Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Chemicals in the water supply could turn children transgender, he told right-wing Canadian psychologist and podcaster Jordan Peterson, echoing a false assertion made by serial fabulist Alex Jones. AIDS may not be caused by HIV, he has suggested multiple times.
While I agree with Jim that Biden is a poor candidate for the Ds, surely they could come up with someone more likely to become president?
RFK jr>
Covid 19 was "targeted to" certain ethnicities while Chinese people and Jews of European descent were more immune. [crying]
Support Amy Klobuchar.
