I think we can all agree that U.S. politics and the state of the country as a whole is in a very precarious situation. I have considered myself a liberal and have voted predominantly Democratic most of my life. A close friend asked me the other day which candidate I would vote for if the general election were Trump vs. Biden. My honest answer was I am not sure at this point, but my gut says I wouldn’t rule out Trump. This is why I think all true Democrats need to get behind RFK Jr. now or face another four years of Donald Trump and a country that may never recover from its divisions.

As a populist, outside the beltway mindset, Kennedy appeals to a large portion of the Trump support base, which has a deep rooted mistrust of the “swamp.” I think he can solidly defeat Trump. However, if Biden nabs the Democratic nomination, we will be looking at another four years of Donald, as the majority of Americans will struggle to back Biden.

Kennedy has been unfairly labeled by the mainstream press as an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist. These labels, when looked at closely, hold no water. His opinions are solidly backed by science, and he has openly challenged anyone to publicly debate him on all of his stances. He has fought for free speech and open debate, both of which have been rapidly repressed in recent years. Seeing these as the cornerstones of a true democracy he embraces any challenger to a fair and open debate on all topics. I urge all Democrats to skip over the negative labels the mainstream press heaves on him and listen to what he has to say and the studies he has to back his opinions. This may take some digging as the press insists on keeping his campaign out of the mainstream media.

