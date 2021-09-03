Editor’s note: Hailey Mayor Martha Burke opened Monday’s City Council meeting with a statement that all councilmembers would be wearing masks throughout the session, removing them only to speak. Councilman Juan Martinez did not wear a mask. Here, he explains why.
Ican feel part of our community losing faith in their representatives because their arguments are not being talked about in a way that is legitimate. I sympathize with those people who have made drastic life changes in the name of health and wellness. I feel very capable of fighting off illness, and I use a combination of natural medicine and organic foods to keep my immune system in top shape. I think with a proper study, we may find that something really special happened here in the name of human evolution and immunity.
For now, a lot of us aren’t sure who or what to believe and so we bring it back to our own decision-making process. My process has always been to cherish anyone brave enough to participate, but to especially listen to those who are not being considered legitimately. Where I stand: if you could prevent yourself from getting sick, you would. Wearing a mask helps to limit your exposure to airborne illnesses and disease. It is useful in this case (airborne global pandemic) to wear a mask if your goal is to prevent yourself from getting sick. Where things turn is when people forget that humans will always carry illnesses. To our planet, we are the illness that destroys things—things that are healthy. Humans will always be spreading illness just the same as any animal does. Anyone could become sick from interacting with someone else at any moment in human history.
Mask mandates will not stop humans from spreading sickness. They are effective in covering your mouth, and so it’s reasonable to think that it will mitigate your exposure to airborne illnesses. However, a mask mandate puts businesses on fair grounds. Everyone has to adapt at the same time. Consumers make choices based off the products available.
As far as businesses go, I don’t want to see businesses fail. I feel bad for people that lose, generally. I don’t want people to stop going to a store because they don’t feel safe from other people. I don’t want people to stop going to a store because they disagree with a mask policy. As an elected representative, I would rather have the voices of frustration pointed at me rather than these business owners. A safe experience is something that cities should be providing.
Juan Martinez was elected as a Hailey city councilman in November 2019.
This is embarrassing--especially the last two paragraphs--totally incoherent. Did this guy graduate from High School?? Actually, given the present condition of our education system, he probably did. Hailey deserves better.
svgirl-
61,000 people died in 2017-2018 flu season - a year with a very high mortality compared to other years, and estimate that 810,000 were hospitalized. Three 8 month flu seasons with that same death toll would be about 244,000 deaths from flu in 24 months. We’ve been dealing with Covid for only about 21 months, so the flu and Covid are nowhere close in comparison with over 640,000 deaths from Covid.
Demanding all your rights and freedoms without the responsibilities that come with those rights and freedoms is adolescence.
Juan, at this point in history, you are not the kind of role model/coach that kids need. And it is obvious from your editorial that you are in way over your head on the city council.
Thanks Juan for your letter and showing the residents of Hailey your true colors. You may feel you are invincible from contracting COVID because you are young and healthy so your chances of getting Covid are low. Everyday you read about younger people with the same attitude that end up in the hospital fighting for their life or dead . You should be setting an example for the citizens of Hailey.
What gravels me the most is that hospitals all over the country (including here) have no room to tend to other medical issues and life threatening emergencies because they are attending mostly unvaccinated Covid patients. There is a story floating around town of a person who had an non life threatening injury and because the medical staff was dealing with mostly Covid patients had to be life flighted to one of our regional hospital partners. At that hospital, they couldn't tend to them because of case overload. They had to transport them to an out of state facility and them DIED in route.
Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame Juan. I was excited to see fresh new blood on the Council but after watching and listening to you on other issues besides this, it is easy to see you are way way over your head. Hailey deserves better. Now go take some Ivermectin so at least you won't have any intestinal worms.
make a good point, our immune system is SO much better when we have a proper amount of vitamin d, magnesium, manganese and zinc! At least 1000-4000 iu of vitamin D,, especially if you are on a daily multi vitamin, I do 5000.
Juan, thank you for the courage to speak truth to power we will be sure to vote you in to office again!
THANK YOU Juan for standing firm in your beliefs!! Enough of our brain washed representatives clinging to their masks for dear life, mask required signs and plexiglass barriers! If masks really work, why haven’t they. You
(If condoms really work why are there so many babies?[huh])
Looking forward to your next op-ed about drunk driving. I feel very capable of drunk driving and have every right to get in a car and murder people. People will always die from drunk driving, we should lift the discriminatory laws against drunk drivers.
That is a bad analogy, the Vaxxed are spreading covid more because they incorrectly believe to be safe. Look at what is happening in Israel
While no one vaccinated in Central Africa, no Covid spread because of “Sunday pill” = ivermectin
Wow! You’re dumber than the worm in the horse. According to worldometers.info Mexico total deaths: 261,496. Deaths as of this posting: 993
Oops my bad, I read Central America, but I stand by the worm statement.
“I can feel part of our community losing faith in their representatives because their arguments are not being talked about in a way that is legitimate.” Who’s arguments, members of the community, or representatives? If it’s members of the community, then yes, we don’t like you spending $1M of our money on a stupid town square without letting us have a choice in the matter.
“I think with a proper study, we may find that something really special happened here in the name of human evolution and immunity.” What the he!! are you even talking about?
I don’t have time to go through this whole article Juan, but have someone proof read this before you publish.
How did the citizens of Hailey vote him in office. He offers an incoherent opinion about the most serious issue in recent memory.
You should listen to a mountain rides board meeting sometime... when he speaks only he understands.
Hailey deserves better.
Not sure about who or what to believe? From someone who has access to our best health professionals. This is troubling to say the least.
Hell is paved with good intentions.
The road to hell is paved with good intentions.
Hell would be waking up on the floor, in the hall of a hospital, with covid, (next to Juan).
No mention of wearing a mask out of courtesy and respect for the health of others? No mention of the value of vaccinations? No concern for the challenged, the weak, the old or the unprotected children? Are business and your personal health your focus? How long can you walk that fence?
Business and our personal health are all we have. Covid ends when we end it. We've always had the flu & colds. We always will. Its life!! Its choice. Its freedom. Time to take it back.
The college aged son, of a middle aged professional (a patient in my medical practice), came home to visit his family on holiday, and was unmasked in the household for the entire visit. They learned the hard way, that the college kid was an asymptomatic carrier. 6 weeks later, the family buried a grandparent, who caught covid from the unmasked grandson. Understand that masks reduce the chance of passing virus to others, first and foremost.
Juan, your a idiot! It's all about you and your healthy life style. Resign, you have no business in public life.
