Recently, several Idaho legislators introduced bills that would protect Idaho children from adults bent on using our children as vehicles for a radical gender ideology.

Gender dysphoria is a controversial mental health condition that has seen a recent spike in diagnoses. While there are many contributors to this spike, some experts believe that growing levels of childhood and adolescent depression are contributing to this spike.

Whatever its cause, Idaho’s legislators are right to craft legislation that protects minors from irreversible surgeries or hormone treatments that can lead to infertility, anatomical mutilation, and increased rates of suicidal ideation.

Load comments