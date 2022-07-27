Decisions on how many children to have are deeply personal. That’s why it is disturbing that Representative Mike Simpson recently voted against guarantees for women—and families—to have consistent access to effective birth control, regardless of where they live in the nation.

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his concurring opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, prompted concerns about what other rights could disappear: The same rationale that the Supreme Court used to declare there was no right to abortion, he said should be used to reconsider prior precedential decisions regarding birth control and same gender marriage. He generated fear for many in the U.S. that what have previously been Constitutional rights are going to be taken away. In response, Democrats in the House of Representatives have passed a series of laws to encode protections for abortion, birth control and same sex marriage rights. All those efforts await action by the Senate before they can become law.

Simpson, and most other Republicans, voted against the contraception measure even though birth control has been a right for Americans since 1965.

