Decisions on how many children to have are deeply personal. That’s why it is disturbing that Representative Mike Simpson recently voted against guarantees for women—and families—to have consistent access to effective birth control, regardless of where they live in the nation.
Justice Clarence Thomas, in his concurring opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, prompted concerns about what other rights could disappear: The same rationale that the Supreme Court used to declare there was no right to abortion, he said should be used to reconsider prior precedential decisions regarding birth control and same gender marriage. He generated fear for many in the U.S. that what have previously been Constitutional rights are going to be taken away. In response, Democrats in the House of Representatives have passed a series of laws to encode protections for abortion, birth control and same sex marriage rights. All those efforts await action by the Senate before they can become law.
Simpson, and most other Republicans, voted against the contraception measure even though birth control has been a right for Americans since 1965.
Limiting access to reversible methods of birth control, at the same time abortion access is significantly restricted, will generate dire consequents for many families. To make it blatantly clear, women are going to die because they will have no feasible options.
The reality is, pregnancy can kill women. My own mother had eight pregnancies in 10 years, and the last two just about did kill her. Is that where we are heading? Most families are choosing far fewer than eight children. What happens when that choice is taken away? Our nation has shamefully high levels of maternal mortality among developed nations. What efforts are being taken to ensure women aren’t forced to be pregnant when their bodies cannot safely sustain a pregnancy?
That doesn’t seem to concern Mike Simpson, or our other “representatives.”
This decision ignores significant reasons for why families are smaller than in previous generations. One of the biggest is economics. Wages have been stagnant for decades. What happens when families are twice as large, with half the salaries currently supporting them? I guess families are going to have to find ways to grow their own food in apartments, as housing is also out of reach for many families. And of course, people can raise their own livestock and chickens in the kids’ bedroom, so the family can have milk and eggs. Oh, and clothing. Time to start raising sheep and learning to knit and sew, so children can be properly clothed.
Such ideas are not feasible. We can’t go back to the self-sustaining lifestyles for most of America. What decisions to limit contraception will mean is many more families in poverty. Nearly 1 in 5 children in our nation already live in poverty, which contributes to greater difficulty in educating children, and higher levels of crime and incarceration. All these issues adversely impact the whole nation and our capacity to achieve.
I was once a single mom of 4 kids. Childcare wasn’t an option without help. I don’t see Republicans stepping up with increased help for early childhood education or care options. Adding more children to struggling families is going to cause more poverty and more misery. For the so-called pro-life party, that doesn’t seem very pro-life.
So, here’s my recommendation. Let’s respect the intelligence and capabilities of women to make their own choices about what their families will look like. And don’t restrict the tools they need to make their families manageable financially and psychologically. If they want a dozen children, more power to them. But if they don’t—for whatever reasons—let them choose one, two, six, or zero children.
One would think, based on the voting habits of Republicans in Congress, that having a baby is a cinch and won’t impact the lives of women, children, families, communities, etc. Anyone who has actually had a baby knows the reality is vastly different.
Maybe that’s why it is time for Idaho to send a woman to represent the people of our state that have been personally affected by childbearing. Simpson’s decision to oppose this measure shows a serious lack of respect for the intelligence and choices of women.
Wendy Norman is a Democrat running for Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District.
Wendy Norman lays out all the facts that have been impacting women and their families for decades and now even more adversely in this post Roe v. Wade world. We need to be represented in Congress by someone who understands the struggles of raising a family, working a job that might not pay enough to make ends meet, and supports the choice of women to determine when and if to have a family. These decisions are private. I've listened to Wendy Norman, and her views are shared by a majoritiy of her constituents. It's time to elect representatives that will be our voice in Boise and Washington.
Show me the bill that will make contraception illegal. Answer: There isn't one!
Thank God your "majority of constituents" are in the minority. We need adult discussions regarding abortion. Not the lies you keep screaming and having tantrums about in order to rile up your "constituents" to vote in the mid-terms. It's not going to work. Dems have damaged their party for at least a decade with all the lies they have been telling.
Yep. This is all the dems have. You're lookin' at it here. FEAR FEAR FEAR... and more FEAR. Rep Mike Simpson voted for no abortions after 20 weeks. That's 5 months of pregnancy and getting close to viability. There is no bill in debate to make contraception illegal. Norman wants you to believe that so she can get elected. If you vote for the flim flam candidate, all you'll be getting; more lies. Please, dems, give us some honest candidates that won't tow the Woke party line. Give us something we can vote FOR! When did you become the party of Big Pharma, Big Military, Open Borders, Pro-Criminals,... ugh, the list goes on. Get your act together.
“Woke” are the people who didn’t sleep through science and history classes.
They obviously slept through English classes. You go ahead and continue with your ignorant "Wokeness." We will continue being "Awake."
Here’s what Rep. Simpson voted against:
Right to Contraception Act
This bill sets out statutory protections for an individual's right to access and a health care provider's right to provide contraception and related information. Contraception refers to an action taken to prevent pregnancy, including the use of contraceptives (i.e., a device or medication used to prevent pregnancy), fertility-awareness based methods, and sterilization procedures.
Generally, the bill prohibits measures that single out and impede access to contraception and related information. However, a party may defend against a claim that a measure violates the bill's prohibitions by demonstrating, through clear and convincing evidence, that the measure significantly advances access to contraception and cannot be achieved through less restrictive means.
The Department of Justice, individuals, or health care providers may bring a lawsuit to enforce this bill, and states are not immune from suits for violations.
Don't take this troll seriously, his whole life is about being a contrary A-hole.
