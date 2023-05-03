Human trafficking is a serious problem. Used and applied incorrectly, however, the term human trafficking can further stigmatize Latino communities; feed xenophobic narratives; and serve as an unfounded pretext to criminalize Latino persons.
Trafficking is limited by its meaning, both in the lay and legal sense. Generally, it relates to dealing or trading in something that is illegal such as illicit drugs, guns and other contraband. Human trafficking has a more specific meaning and can relate to sexual exploitation or the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision or obtaining of a person for labor or services. Both forms of trafficking involve force, fraud or coercion of the victim. Physical or psychological violence may be used to traffic persons. Human trafficking is always a crime.
I write this op-ed because of recent, heightened concern for human trafficking in the Wood River Valley and Idaho, more broadly. Recent local news accounts have addressed the topic, and indeed the DHS has special officers assigned to Idaho to deal with the problem of human trafficking. Clearly, human trafficking takes place in Idaho, as in the rest of the United States. It is a significant concern that requires our attention. We must be careful, however, not to casually associate innocuous and often difficult living arrangements in the Latino community with human trafficking. We must also avoid assuming that certain work arrangements constitute human trafficking, or some other nefarious activity, simply because the service providers are recent arrivals from Mexico, Peru, or other Latin American countries.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In