This anniversary of the horrific attacks on our homeland on Sept. 11, 2001, is especially solemn. Twenty years later, it is still hard to comprehend these acts of pure evil. Vicki and I continue to mourn the lives lost as a result of those attacks. We owe our deepest thanks to our men and women in uniform, and to their families who answered our nations’ call. We honor those who have given their lives in the service of our nation.
I have always supported efforts to responsibly end the war in Afghanistan in a way that would keep Americans safe, but I have grave concerns that President Biden’s disastrous pull out from Afghanistan will erase 20 years of hard-fought gains in the war on terror and put us at great risk once again.
In conversations with the administration, I have repeatedly asked for a plan to maintain our counterterrorism priorities, but, so far, I have received no answers.
The most fitting way to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 is to never let anything like that happen again. We must not allow terrorism to gain a foothold once more.
Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, has been representing Idaho in the United States Senate since 2009.
“We must not allow terrorism to gain a foothold once more.” Too late Jim, the terrorists have taken over your party.
