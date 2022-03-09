As Blaine County’s clerk, I serve as your chief elections official, responsible for ensuring all elections in the county are conducted with the highest integrity and security, and in strict compliance with Idaho law. Among the myriad duties for which the clerk’s office is responsible, it is this role which I hold as the highest and most sacred duty to my community. While established long ago as a partisan office, for reasons beyond my understanding, my fellow clerks across the state and I hold sacrosanct the belief that a clerk should not unnecessarily weigh in on any political matters better left to the voters. Doing otherwise can have the effect of eroding public trust in our elections. However, H. 692 and H. 693, having passed the Idaho House despite receiving only opposition testimony from my fellow county clerks (Republicans, by the way), and slated for consideration soon by the Senate State Affairs Committee, is a different matter altogether.
Poorly written, they are equally poorly conceived. Taken together, these bills 1) make voting, that most fundamental of rights, more difficult for Idaho citizens, especially the elderly; 2) impose additional costs on the taxpayer; and 3) will actually increase the odds that errors will be made in elections, by rushing to pass these bills under an emergency clause, taking effect before the May primary, undermining the very goal which the bills’ sponsors purport to address.
Whatever happens with these bills, your Elections Office will faithfully execute Idaho law. It is a duty we swear an oath to uphold. In my short tenure thus far as your county clerk I’ve had the privilege of seeing first-hand the seriousness with which our elections personnel take this obligation. I trust them utterly—and so should you.
These bills are a step backwards, not forwards, towards a freer, more secure election system in Idaho. I have contacted our legislators, and if you feel similarly, so should you.
Stephen McDougall Graham is the Blaine County clerk.
Blaine County voting is already suppressed. How do we know that? Look at the pathetically low voter turnouts. A lot of voters have no idea when elections are happening. We should follow Oregon’s practice and automatically send a vote by mail ballot to every registered voter. Make it easy to vote. The only reason we don’t must be that politicians are afraid of the voters. Blaine County is the dot of blue in the sea of Idaho red. Hopefully the Democratic Central Committee will take up the challenge of bringing vote by mail to Idaho.
