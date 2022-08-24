Before this year’s general elections on Nov. 8, many school districts have bond and levy elections this summer for school facilities, maintenance, general operations, and/or new construction. Eighty-nine out of 115 school districts carry bonds or levies presently exacerbated by crumbling facilities and new school constructions to accommodate extraordinary population growth in the state. Many of those school districts will have to renew or seek new ones. According to the Idaho Office of Performance Evaluation, Idaho ranks 49th in the nation in school facility disrepair with a backlog price tag of $800 million.
This month, on Aug. 30, Blaine County has a levy election for $5 million a year for 5 years for school facility repairs and Jerome County has a bond election for $12 million, also for school facilities. Idaho Falls has a $250 million bond request for new schools and school maintenance, the highest request in Idaho history.
Idaho is sitting on a $2 billion surplus. Now is the time and opportunity to support our children. The Legislature and the governor should follow the Idaho Constitution’s requirement for the Idaho Legislature to “maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools,” regardless of zip code, by investing in schools, not further burdening property taxpayers. As voters approve these bond and levy requests, the state presently has the resources to reduce the debt. Those school districts without bonds or levies should also receive supplemental income to improve and safely educate our students. Facilities, as required in Idaho code 33-1613 must be healthy and safe to ensure we “maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools” for Idaho kids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Hey, Stennett what happened to the 23 million the State land board got from auctioning off the public lands recently along with the billions of surplus dollars. Vote NO.
For Our Children; VOTE NO!
This is crazy! Has anyone taken a look at the actual budget that is planned for these school building renovations? They are double and triple the amounts that private companies would budget for repairs and build outs. But that's gov for you folks. They are happy to spend your hard earned money.
For Our Children - VOTE NO!, because this kind of uncontrolled increased spending saddles our children with debt that their children will still be paying off in their lifetimes. This kind of unrestrained spending harms our community and increases inflation. I would be in favor of a much reduced budget for these repairs but politicians just keep asking and spending our money with no checks and balances. Biden is now giving away more of our tax dollars to rich folks and it is no different here. A wealthy couple making $250,000/year will now receive $20,000 for their school loans, compliments of you and me. Feel good about that? Neither do I. But that is exactly what this local school funding program is all about. More taxes for wasteful gov't spending. There's a better way.
Hmmm Senseless - the trend of a 5 year school levy here will saddle your children and grandchildren with debt? Sounds like you’re counting on the fact that your children and grandchildren will be able to afford living here in the first place. You must have a sizable family trust and already own a significant amount of property here, right?
In the special legislative session called by Little to start on September 1st, a proposal to lower the tax rate on corporations and the wealthiest Idahoans will be brought up for a vote … and yet school districts in Idaho have and will continue the need of bringing up a bond or levy for a vote for needed repairs on existing buildings or new schools as population grows.
If I remember correctly, Blaine County has a special hold harmless clause as far as Idaho school funding formula - otherwise our district would get a lot less of the money in the formula from our property taxes.
Idaho gets more money from the federal government than it pays in. That makes Idaho one of the welfare states being subsidized by the blue states many here revile … and yet they are a source of some of our federal funds. This puts Idaho, 6th on that list, in the same class as 1. West Virginia, 2. Mississippi, and 3. Alabama - states that do not consider education much of a priority.
*** … states that do not consider pre K - 12th grade education much a priority
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In