As I reflect on the Idaho Legislature and the nature of the job, my oath and duty are to uphold the United States Constitution, the Idaho State Constitution and the Idaho rule of law. Once elected, we have a duty to work for all Idahoans who expect and demand us to represent their voice: not a single party, not a single platform, not for a politicians’ personal interests but for the people of Idaho.

The new districts have changed boundary lines, but our duty remains the same.

I have seen many votes in the House of Representatives that flagrantly belittle Idahoans and their abilities to make their own choices. Our legislative votes are public record, and we should be held accountable for our decisions. I encourage you to look at incumbents’ votes. Take that knowledge and be fearless about asking them questions this election cycle.

Load comments