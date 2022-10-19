As I reflect on the Idaho Legislature and the nature of the job, my oath and duty are to uphold the United States Constitution, the Idaho State Constitution and the Idaho rule of law. Once elected, we have a duty to work for all Idahoans who expect and demand us to represent their voice: not a single party, not a single platform, not for a politicians’ personal interests but for the people of Idaho.
The new districts have changed boundary lines, but our duty remains the same.
I have seen many votes in the House of Representatives that flagrantly belittle Idahoans and their abilities to make their own choices. Our legislative votes are public record, and we should be held accountable for our decisions. I encourage you to look at incumbents’ votes. Take that knowledge and be fearless about asking them questions this election cycle.
The bills listed here were strictly party-line votes mostly and have ended in a court of law costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars! Passing unconstitutional or unenforceable legislation is reckless and expensive.
In 2020, Senate Bill 1110 restricted the century long ability of Idaho citizens to be involved in the legislative process. It was debated, voted on in the House and Senate, deemed unconstitutional by the attorney general, and was signed by the governor anyway. Thankfully, Idaho citizens won the battle in the Courts. A 58-18 vote in the House to step on the Idaho Constitution. Check out which legislators voted against you!
The issue of human rights also seems to be a continual battle at the Legislature and heaven forbid if you are a woman, a minor and/or a physician. We have created very unequal playing fields for Idahoans. Librarians were to be criminalized with jail time for checking a book out to a minor (House Bill 666 in 2022). Girls were forced to prove they were girls to play sports, no matter what age or how invasive the procedure purely from an accusation of another student (House Bill 500 in 2020). The attorney general said House Bill 500 was likely unconstitutional, and two years later it is still on hold in the court system. Sadly, the House even tried to intrude and restrict parents from making medical decisions for their children in House Bill 675 in 2022.
Rep. Laurie Lickley voted for all of these.
Finally, the medical bills. Against the attorney general’s advice, Idaho attempted to stop all medical practice of pregnancy options. A woman’s reproductive health is between a doctor and patient, not legislators with no medical degree. It is an individual or family choice that includes medical history. In 2021, House Bill 220 restricted state funds for state agencies for contraception distribution; even training for life-saving procedures was restricted. Politicians are interfering with medical school curriculums.
We finished this year’s session with Rep. Lickley voting for Senate Bill 1309 where any extended family member, even a rapist and his family, can bring criminal charges against physicians. Last year, Senate Bill 1385 and House Bill 366 took away all rights for a woman to manage her reproductive health, even to the point of death. All three bills are before the Idaho Supreme Court costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars again.
Rep. Lickley has voted for every one of these bills that jeopardize our rights and with excessive cost to taxpayers in legal fees. When you vote for your state Senator, vote for your rights and choices. Vote Ron Taylor for Senate.
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, represents District 26 in the Idaho Legislature. She is not seeking reelection after her seat was moved out of the district.
