The actions of the Biden Administration announced on Thursday are completely unacceptable. Their decision to impose a government mandated medical procedure is unconstitutional. This is one more example of dangerous federal encroachment in the lives of everyday Americans. For weeks, I have addressed the importance of keeping the government out of the relationship between employers and employees as much as possible. More importantly, however, is protecting the inherent value of medical decisions remaining between individuals and their medical provider. The actions of the Biden Administration fly in the face of all we hold dear in Idaho. They contradict our deeply held values of personal responsibility, individual freedoms and limited government.
Many other governors and state legislatures are taking steps to block these unconstitutional mandates. As the Speaker of the House, I too, will actively pursue and support any and all efforts to block this massive federal overreach. I will work with my legislative colleagues to take unilateral action wherever necessary to prevent this from occurring in our great state.
Rep. Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, is the Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives.
Overreach? Let's talk about the Idaho legislature's overreach: defunding schools because of some false social justice claim, or mandating masks, or teaching "History".... Let's talk about the new "property tax relief" bill that is anything but. About not allowing municipalities to accumulate "rainy day funds" while the state sits on over $1.4 billion, and our schools, roads, bridges, and people crumble. You are a liar and a cheat.
Section 39-4801, Idaho Code: Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Rules, IDAPA 16, Title 02,
Chapter 15 “Immunization Requirements for Idaho School Children.”
21 shots are required to attend public schools in Idaho. In fact Biden's actions mirror those of Idaho's legislatures actions as reflected by the Idaho code noted above.
In my opinion this letter is full of lies and is harmful to Idaho and the country. Bedke needs to be voted out in his next election.
Mr. Speaker, based on your expressed understanding of the Constitution, when can we expect you to abolish all the other required vaccinations for mumps, measles, chicken pox, rubella, typhus and the host of other diseases that before the invention of vaccines killed countless numbers of children and young adults?
