It doesn’t take a college professor to realize that former President Donald Trump was in a heap of trouble politically after the mid-term elections.

Trump’s endorsed candidates took a beating last November, blowing the Republican Party’s chance of gaining control of the Senate. The GOP managed to win just a slim majority in the House. Trump was widely blamed for those losses and his announcement for the presidency was something that only late-night comics could appreciate.

Kerry Hunter, a political science professor at the College of Idaho, was among those who thought the former president was done politically. Then came the indictment from New York, and a more recent one in Florida, and suddenly “The Donald” is back—holding rallies, raising millions of dollars and firmly establishing him as the frontrunner for the GOP nomination.

