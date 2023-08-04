The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has infiltrated America through an app: TikTok. Under the façade of a simple video-sharing platform, TikTok poses one of the greatest long-term threats to the health, safety and privacy of millions of Americans.
TikTok attracts more than 150 million American users—nearly 45 percent of the U.S. population—and, most notably, children as young as 13 years old. Like other social media platforms, users of all ages willingly relinquish their sensitive information—such as search histories, locations, messages, photos, videos and more. TikTok is different because its parent company, ByteDance, is based in China, and the Chinese government could seize and exploit U.S. users’ data at any time. Numerous whistleblowers have confirmed CCP officials have access to this information, and it is readily available for blackmail or espionage. With control of the app and its sophisticated algorithm, the CCP can target and harass American users in its quest for intelligence, as well as to promote dangerous government propaganda or spread harmful ideas. It is no wonder three in five Americans believe TikTok poses a national security threat.
When logged in, all TikTok users are subject to an algorithm that hooks their interest with sensational content of the app’s choosing. While some of the content is benign, many children are fed a digital diet of content linked to dangerous behaviors, like eating disorders and self-harm. The algorithm also encourages users to create sexualized content under the guise it will attract digital stardom through views and likes. Furthermore, TikTok’s algorithm has promoted transgender creators who glorify irreversible gender transition procedures and offer minors advice on how to access dangerous hormone therapies without parental consent.
"Our first priority should be in protecting your ability to exist without social media companies commodifying every single piece of data about you." AOC
And on our doorstep through our open Southern border.
