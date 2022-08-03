When I received a call from Tom Arkoosh a couple of weeks ago, asking if I would support his candidacy for Idaho Attorney General, I did not hesitate to say yes. It is an interesting fact that he favored me with his support for that same office 40 years ago. Tom was Gem County Prosecuting Attorney at that time, and I was looking for prosecutor support because my primary and general election opponents were both county prosecutors. I won the elections and served eight years as Attorney General. I know what it takes to be the family lawyer for the Gem State, and Tom has the right stuff.

Tom grew up on the Arkoosh family livestock operation near Gooding, graduated from Harvard in 1974 and got his law degree from the University of Idaho in 1978. He has practiced law in the state for 44 years. Tom has wide-ranging experience in the law, which is essential for running the largest law office in Idaho. The AG is responsible for managing 125 lawyers, together with investigators, paralegals and support staff. Electing an inexperienced lawyer like his opponent to that office is asking for trouble.

Tom Arkoosh is well-versed in water law and understands the vital importance of Idaho water to the well-being of our state. Monied interests would love to gain control of significant portions of our water, and the AG must be dedicated to protecting that precious resource for beneficial use by Idahoans. Tom will be up to that critical task.

Load comments