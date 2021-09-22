What is it that attracts people to Ketchum and Sun Valley, or to the rest of the Wood River Valley? Is it towering hotels and buildings of empty condominiums that see a week of activity in summer and another in winter? Is it gleaming Teslas and Range Rovers crowding city parking? Is it million-dollar estates behind gates? Is it restaurants and bars packed with the out-of-touch from out-of-town?
No, what makes the valley special—the essence of the place that attracts its economic lifeblood of tourism—are the working people who, for whatever reason, decided to call this valley home. The reason is usually because we used to be able to carve out enough of a living to stay someplace that others only vacation to. We’re all bonded in our shared enjoyment and love of the mountains and stunning natural spaces that abound just beyond the five-star dining, funky stores and, of course, world-class skiing. And the high standard of living, due in no small part to a remarkable wealth of public amenities for an area so small, doesn’t hurt either.
I used to be one of those people. I worked at the Idaho Mountain Express for a year—that’s the job that brought me to Ketchum and Sun Valley—but I left the job I loved after a year because I couldn’t afford my rent. I then spent three years as a bike mechanic and ski tech at The Elephant’s Perch, which was a great job with some really great people, and great customers too.
But, honestly, I took the job at The Perch because it paid enough for me to afford rent. It also offered better health insurance. Thank you, Jason Dykhouse and Bob and Kate Rosso.
The problem is that jobs like that one, and almost-affordable places like the one I rented—which was put up for sale after I left in June—are rapidly disappearing in the Wood River Valley. And even if every business offered good benefits and great pay, it wouldn’t solve the problem if prospective workers have no place to live.
What makes the valley special is the community of locals who work hard to live here, who make its community vibrant, real and wonderful—and authentic. The rich tourists, vacationing families and snobby trust-funders all visit here or move here to experience that community, not to hang out with more of their own.
But we are disappearing. I left for a newspaper job in rural Montana that pays the same as my job at The Perch. And I, a single guy in my late 20s, just bought a two-bedroom house with a yard using the same income that barely paid rent on a small condo in Sun Valley. I was lucky to choose to leave on my own terms and move to a town where my dollar goes much further, but I would still rather be in the valley—I moved there for a reason and, after just four years, it really felt like home to me and I left a lot undone.
Many of my friends aren’t as lucky. They’re being priced out of their rentals and they have no place to go, no job or house in another town, nothing. Those who haven’t yet been pushed out are living in fear of what feels inevitable.
What will they do? How many more unstaffed and understaffed businesses will close? What becomes of the “locals” bars that tourists love once the locals all move away? And what will this valley, and the wealthy who so hollowly claim to love it, do when the people who make it so special are all gone? I guess they’re going to find out soon.
Joshua Murdock is a newspaper editor in Boulder, Montana. A former Express employee, he lived in Sun Valley from 2017 to 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(10) comments
We have wasted 4 years doing nothing on housing in Ketchum other than Bluebird. Meantime, we have watched almost every long term rental in town converted to a short term rental. And we did nothing to fight back. We should tax short term rentals at 20% to build up funds for housing solutions. We should force short term renters of more than 2 weeks to register as a business and be licensed and pay a franchise tax. We should take the risk and limit the number of short term rentals as a percent of our total housing units. We should use LOT funds to buy deed restrictions for local housing. We should work with local developers to build deed restricted long term rentals. We should extend the sewer around SLH to build housing there. There are so many many thinks we could have been doing. And yet, we are pouring millions of dollars into Bluebird, a for profit solution on the most expensive piece of real estate in Idaho that will benefit a whopping 50 tenants. What a joke.
Lot's of truth in this article but there are other forces at work. Fact is there are too many people who want to live here and nobody seems to grasp that. Outside money has purchased their small piece of the Valley and can afford to use it at will. There's a shortage of buildable, affordable dirt!
Hailey is completely built out except for Quigley. Bellevue thinks they ought to get bigger, even though they really can't handle what they have, size wise.
Fact is, George Kirk and partners should renew their effort for a "new town" just over the top of Timmerman and to the west where there are several hundred acres of irrigated ag. land. This could relieve many of the pressures the valley is experiencing but closed minds at the County Commission in 2004-05 wouldn't entertain the effort to even study the question. Sometimes visionaries are too far ahead of the herd but visions don't go away. George Kirk, bring your proposal forward again and see if it could get traction with new minds looking at it. It was a good idea back then and it's even a better idea now!
TimTown is an interesting idea. I think the #1 thing we need to preserve the WRV is deed restricted housing for locals. Both ownership and long term rentals. We need to increase that supply dramatically. Alas, the current crop of politicians has zero plan to do this. They are all for development, but development that favors out of state developers and short term rental speculators. Why do they represent those people and not the people who live here?
Well no one has said it better, the charm you speak of is just a real estate slogan, it's been missing for years. There isn't a business in the valley that would pay a mortgage these days, including the IME. "speak up and do something to keep our Valley the special place we call home." 7continents, people speak all the time, it's to late, the milk has been spilled, no use crying about it.
Joshua ? You went to school and you were told being a journalist would be great. Then you went out and got a job and found out that all that schooling doesn't pay a living wage. And then working at a sporting goods store still didn't make you enough money. And so you blame it on "snobby trust funders" and move away bitter. Awesome story, Bro !
Per usual, Chuck, you need to improve your reading comprehension. Glad to see nothing has changed on that front!
Chuck, do you not believe that our valley needs bike mechanics, journalists, and other workers? Would you rather see all service workers leave the valley? Are you volunteering to do their jobs for them when they do?
Spot on, Mr. Murdock. I am sorry you had to leave. Your piece outlines the problem, and though the solution is within our reach, the timeframe may be too long. Those who say they are worried about our housing crisis are often the ones who are most comfortable with their own housing situation. We have raised millions in our Valley for performing arts, sports, animals, and other worthy causes-but very little for our most important asset-human capital. Each of us who can help solve the problem, which is a nationwide issue, needs to act, speak up and do something to keep our Valley the special place we call home.
Thank you. And I agree. Residents here raised a combined $30 million in donated funds for the Argyros and the new animal shelter, both of which went up in 2017–18—the same timeframe when two homeless people died on the streets in this valley.
$30 million to replace existing facilities with nicer, newer, fancier ones (not to mention the “luxury positions” at the animal shelter).
Imagine if that money had been put toward helping people instead.
It clearly shows the priorities here!
Don’t you think the Mayor of Ketchum bears some responsibility for all of the dishoused future of Ketchum being forced out of town by the short term rental takeover that he did nothing—not one thing—to stop?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In