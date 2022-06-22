Different names, different times: Hotel Ketchum, L’Auberge, or the Harriman Hotel have been the names of this project, and like the names, the times, too, have changed. At the inception of this project in 2008, we had no hotel on South Main Street. Now we have the Limelight Hotel, built in 18 months, and a pending application by the Marriott Bonvoy project.
The initial approval for the newly named Harriman project passed the City Council in one meeting in 2008. Every significant waiver, including height, density, bulk and setbacks was granted without negotiation by the City Council. The PUD required a public amenity, and a token telescope/observatory was/is proposed and accepted without discussion. In 2010, a two-year extension was granted, followed by a one-year extension in 2012, and another two-year extension in 2013. We just need a little more time was the reason. Seven years later, a request for another extension, and once again you heard, “We just need a little more time.”
Well, the times have changed, and so has this project. What was once going to be a 73-room hotel became a 65-room hotel; what was going to be six condominium units became 14 residences, with 50% of those residences placing their units in the rental pool (presumably for hotel guests). Now, the number of actual hotel units appears to be as ephemeral as the time requirements of your ordinances. The city asked for very little, while the developer always asked for more.
Your accommodations were granted in good faith, and what do you have? An empty hole on Main Street, and a $100 million tort claim from the applicant, along with unfulfilled promises. You are asked now to accept a settlement agreement that is publicly released 14 days before the City Council meeting to consider signing the agreement. The public notice published 21 days prior to the meeting states “The Council will make a decision on the settlement agreement at that meeting,” and I ask, “How long have these negotiations been transpiring, and what did you negotiate?”
The developer’s settlement agreement provides that they intend to seek an amendment to the previously approved project, which was voided by the city in 2021, to be reviewed by the P&Z. If the P&Z denies their changes, the original agreement will be reinstated. And, what have you received in return, but a promise that the tort claim and threat of a lawsuit will be ended. This is not a settlement agreement, but another extension for which the city receives nothing in return.
What began in 2008 is now proposed to be a project that will be completed in 2026, 18 years later. Yes, the times have changed, and now it’s your time, time to say that the ordinances of the city of Ketchum have meaning, and that your timelines will be enforced. The time is here, the time is now—once and for all, say it loudly, “No more!”
Ed Simon was mayor of Ketchum from 2002 to 2006. He has lived and practiced law in Ketchum for the last 44 years.
