The protection of children is not violence

I love my kids. I appreciate their unique qualities. I look for opportunities to help them succeed and develop their unique strengths, but I don’t always agree with everything they do. I love them enough to tell them when I am concerned about their choices and to say “no” when it matters. Healthy relationships do not require that we surrender our closely-held opinions or values. In fact, the ability to respect fundamental disagreements is a key indicator of both maturity and love! Unfortunately, some in today’s public arena demonstrate a significant lack of respect and civility by responding to civil disagreement as if it were an act of violence.

A recent official statement from the Idaho Republican Party objected to the use of “taxpayer funded resources to promote the sexualization of children by adult entertainers in a public park.” The statement was in response to a kids’ drag event scheduled as part of a gay pride event in a Boise city park. The statement went on to encourage concerned Idahoans to contact the sponsors of this event, which include publicly-funded institutions, and express disappointment. The statement specifically and repeatedly encourages citizens to maintain civility in their discussions and to be peaceable in their actions.

