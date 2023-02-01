In Idaho, we value our quality of life. One way we maintain it is through local services, including public safety, emergency response, and parks. These services and more are funded by property taxes. Our challenge is that homeowners are shouldering an increasing, unsustainable share of the property tax load while other types of real estate—even some quite profitable corporations—are paying less with each passing year. Reindexing the homeowner’s exemption is the simple, obvious step to rebalance this responsibility.

For years, we had an “indexed” homeowner’s exemption. This is the portion of your home value that isn’t taxed. Indexing meant the value of the exemption rose if home values went up. This shielded homeowners from significant increases in their property tax bills due to market fluctuations.

In 2016, a majority of Republican legislators catered to lobbyists by capping the homeowner’s exemption at a set level. Every Democratic legislator voted against the cap because they predicted what we see today: a dramatic shift of the tax load onto homeowners. If Idaho still had an indexed exemption today, it would be worth $224,000, compared to the $125,000 exemption in law.

