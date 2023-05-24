Idaho and the Northern Rockies are facing an unprecedented wave of development that is fracturing wildlife habitat, threatening water quality, and seeing vastly increased logging of our national forests under the guise of “restoration” and wildfire prevention.

There is hope, however, to keep our forests standing, our wildlife healthy in secure and connected habitat, and ensure clean, cold water continues to pour from our mountain headwater streams and rivers. The Last Best Chance for the Last Best Place is the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act, which has just been introduced in the U.S. Senate as S.1531, by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, and already has 11 Senate co-sponsors.

As more scientists and policy-makers understand every day, keeping our forests and the ecosystems they support intact is the nation’s best, cheapest, and most efficient way to combat the increasingly dire effects of climate change.

Load comments