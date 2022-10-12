As a rancher with cattle on private and public lands in southeast Wyoming, I’d like to caution those in the Magic Valley who may be listening to the loudest and often misinformed voices who are opposed to the Lava Ridge wind project. Energy options, including wind, have greatly benefited where I live and work, in Laramie County.

My experience with wind projects near and on my ranch has been positive since 2007, when the first turbines went in. It took four years of negotiations, but since then, it has expanded, and again, with no negative impacts. One concern was with water use, and the wind farm uses none. Another was detrimental effects on livestock health, again—there were none.

Wind has been great for my ranch and had minimal effect on my public lands grazing. Hunting remains excellent and accessible, if not better because of the power company’s mitigation and restoration efforts, including carefully building roads we can access and use to check cattle. We’ve seen more wildlife than ever before in my lifetime over the past 15 years now that wind power has been a part of the landscape. The wind company reclamation, when done, had established new grass and drainage control even with the drought. I know that may sound shocking, but it’s true, and I hope it gives people in Idaho some sense of security.

