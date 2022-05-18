Hello, my name is Alexis Macias. I’m the second child of two immigrant parents. As a child, I felt compelled to be the ideal child because of the sacrifices my parents made to move to America from Mexico in order to provide a better life for their children. I knew I was gay as a kid, and I felt compelled to hide it from everyone I knew. I worried that my family would be disappointed by my sexuality, and that I would be an outcast in society. I always felt this weight on my back training myself to convince everyone around me that they know someone that didn’t really exist. This fear came from stories of teens coming out and their parents and the teen not being accepted, the parents making them feel less and then sometimes even kicking them out of their own home. When I decided to come out to my family and friends, everything changed for the better.
I had the courage to come out to my two best friends about a year ago, and it was extremely difficult, even though I knew they would accept it. My friends are incredible, and after I told them about it and we spoke of it, they asked me a question that changed my life forever. My friend asked me, “When are you telling your family?” At that moment I answered, “Maybe when I’m an adult and I have my own life because I’m afraid they won’t accept me.” They replied with, “What if they do?” I understood at that moment that I was tired of pretending to be someone I wasn’t, tired of putting on a show to fit in with society, tired of convincing myself that I wasn’t gay. I understood that if there was even a remote possibility that they would accept me for who I am, I would take it.
One of the most difficult obstacles I had to conquer was the anxiety of telling my family. I was afraid that if I told my parents I was gay, I would no longer be the perfect child I aspired to be; after all, they had done for me, but my experience telling them was the polar opposite. I began with my mother. I told her I was gay and expressed my feelings about telling the rest of my family. She was sympathetic and comforting. She helped me in overcoming my anxiety of informing the rest of my family, and she said something to me that I will never forget: “As long as you’re happy, I’m happy.” She assured me that my father and brother would feel the same way.
I soon came out to the rest of my family, and I’ve felt happier ever since. I’m no longer bound by the lies that have held me back my entire life, and I’m free to express who I truly am. I’ve always felt that the day I came out was one of the most important days in my life. That moment that they expected who I was, I knew I belonged.
Discovering who I was and no longer hiding behind lies has been the most rewarding experience of my life, and I would not trade it for anything. Despite the fact that many people are uncomfortable or judge me when they see my painted nails or the jewelry I wear that a male would not ordinarily wear, I am done making myself uncomfortable to make others feel more comfortable. This way of life may not be for everyone, but I have never felt like I’ve belonged more.
Alexis Macias is a senior at Wood River High School. This piece shared first place in the 2022 “That Time I Knew I Belonged” essay contest presented by The Alliance of Idaho and Sun Valley Museum of Art.
