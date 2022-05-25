For as long as I can remember, I have yearned for a place where I belong. I’ve never felt overly out of place, per se—I like a lot of people, and a lot of people like me—but for a while, that yearning was overwhelming. I entered high school as a straight A student and a member of the GATE program, but quickly (and I mean quickly) fell behind. I was stunned by the increased demand, both academically and socially, and I withdrew into myself.
From this dark year, insight was gained, most surprisingly the dual diagnoses of ADHD and major depressive disorder. I gained a peek into myself, and it really, really hurt to recognize how much of my self-worth had been built on external approval.
But I haven’t come away from these four years of high school without something worth the struggle. For three years, a desk (and no, the “something” isn’t the desk) has been the centerpiece of my room. The beginning of high school was accompanied by a move to a new home, where my apathy bled through my room and disorganization reigned supreme. My setting matched how I felt, and so it was hard to fix it. This became a great point of contention between me and my parents, and justifiably so. However, through some magic of parental intuition, they knew that what I needed was a desk.
This desk is one of my favorite possessions. It has a wide face that can tilt between roughly 0 and 60 degrees, with a space on the side designed to hold the various implements, utensils, and tools that have found their way to me over the years. On the left, a smaller surface can be slid out from underneath the desk to hold water bottles, lamps, computers, paints, and occasionally food.
I’d like to say that I’m not a materialistic person, but this desk has humbled me. It has come very close to convincing me that money can in fact buy happiness. And if not happiness, at least direction.
I don’t remember a single, standout moment when I realized that art had become the center of my life, but the desk was the first thing to get free of the oppressive mess in my room. Order spread from it throughout my space. Where I previously took little care of things, I began taking care of my drawing space, and funny enough, I felt it disrespectful to allow my treasured desk to sit in the midst of my mess. I could be depressed, but I didn’t want my desk to be. In a time when waking up was hard enough to make me cry, I found the drive to clear my mess, and to create.
Nowadays, I often catch myself folding and hanging up clothes, putting things away, and making my bed, all without realizing it. For the first time in my life, I am certain I know the reason I get up every morning (after battling my brain into sleep, often a handful of hours before my alarm is set to get me up) just to go to school and wrestle with my uncooperative brain, and why I then take schoolwork back home with me, and do some more brain-wrangling while I complete assignments, and why I then do my best to draw, whether I want to or not. I believe that art is the reason that I function. If I were to stop creating, I know I would stop doing everything else too. As melodramatic as it sounds, I need to make art like I need water and air.
I think about my parents buying me that desk pretty often. It was a Christmas present, a large and expensive one, but they knew that where I belonged is wherever that desk could guide me. There have been so many dark days and nights, weeks and months, where the minutiae of life has spun me in circles, and positivity feels like a dream. It’s sometimes hard to feel like I belong in this world, but art continues to show me why I belong, everyday.
I have learned that any work I have to do or obstacle I need to overcome, I belong in the world, and my abilities will always belong to me.
Luke Mauldin is a senior at Wood River High School. This essay shared second place in the 2022 “That Time I Knew I Belonged” essay contest presented by The Alliance of Idaho and Sun Valley Museum of Art.
