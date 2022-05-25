I was feeling anxious as we drove the winding road to camp. My hair was pulled back into a perfect ponytail. I was hoping for a good first impression. It was as if my perfect hair could distract from my imperfect situation. Driving for what seemed like forever, we turned onto a hidden dirt road. The sign said, Camp entrance. My parents and I walked up the hill towards the check-in. We entered the large cabin, there were so many new faces, I was completely overwhelmed.
I said goodbye to my parents and joked that I might need to go home before the week was even over. I can be quite sarcastic when nervous. My heart raced as my biggest fear was confirmed; I was alone. I accepted the idea that I wasn’t going to like being at camp. I was physically there, but feeling a thousand miles away. The girls in my bunk left to go to our cabin to unpack. While choosing our beds, the cabin door opened and a new girl walked in. She had blonde hair and kind blue eyes. I knew that we would click, and hoped I had found a friend. We quickly became close, never leaving each other’s side. Who knows why some people just instantly click. Maybe it was her smile? Her sense of humor? Maybe it was my intuition kicking in. After talking for a while, I knew I could trust her.
During empowerment night, all the campers gathered around the campfire to share our stories. I listened to kids as young as 6 talk bravely about how their parent’s cancer affected them. I immediately started crying. I was overwhelmed listening to stories of their courage and strength. I couldn’t muster the words to tell my story then, instead, I withheld. Back with my cabin mates, my new friend by my side, I shared my story. My dad was diagnosed with cancer when I was 11. Hearing everyone’s story made me realize that I wasn’t alone. I didn’t have to keep everything together, it was okay to struggle and feel overwhelmed. This was a powerful lesson as I often felt I had to hide my feelings. I would keep things tightly hidden inside, presenting myself a certain way, attempting perfection. I thought strength came from me carrying my burdens, but I realized strength comes from sharing hardships and being open to the support of others. At that moment I knew it was okay to not be perfect.
To close out each night, we sang along to “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers. This song holds a special place in my heart now. “Lean on me, when you’re not strong”. The song is about sharing the load, allowing others to help. I learned to share my pain and lighten my load with the help of friends.
On the surface, we are all different. However, we all have cancer in common. I know I will again be in situations where I don’t know anyone, where I want to hide. I learned by sharing myself, even just a little, I will find people to connect with. Cancer changed me in a way I didn’t think it would. It made me soften to what others may be going through even when they don’t say it out loud. It made me more sensitive, caring, and compassionate. It also brought out a need to help others, by raising awareness and fundraising. Camp Kesem opened my heart by giving me a safe space to just be myself, and have the confidence to give back. The tragedy of cancer has different impacts and has somehow brought us all together. Kesem, in creating a safe space, taught me that I am not defined by my trauma. I am forever grateful for this experience. Through being vulnerable and making connections, I changed and am ready to face my unpredictable future.
Keyle Potts is a senior at Wood River High School. This essay shared second place in the 2022 “That Time I Knew I Belonged” essay contest presented by The Alliance of Idaho and Sun Valley Museum of Art.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In