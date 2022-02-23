On the eve of the last home weekend of games, and serving as the head of the Sun Valley Suns organization, I realize there are so many people to thank who ensure the Suns legacy. This last duration at the helm of the program has been a very rewarding experience for me. To watch the hockey team and the support from the community grow and grow has filled me with gratitude. I’ve always said it takes a village to raise a team! If I forget someone please give me the latitude and excuse of advanced years.
To Sarah Benson, Bryan Speth, staff and board of directors at the Campion Ice House in Hailey: You have provided us with a world-class venue and everything we need to entertain the valley. Thank you!
To Scott Irvine at the Sun Valley Skating Center and Sun Valley Company: You’ve been there a long time for us. You’ve provided a sheet for home games since 1975 and for practice every year since! The company’s support for visiting teams has added significantly to the success and duration of the Suns history. Thank you!
To the Suns alumni: I played with many of you. And I so-called coached a ton of you! It’s been a lifetime of good times and memories. Forty-seven years and going on 50 is something to behold! So many of you have been instrumental in the continuation of the team. All the coaches—Johnny Weekes, Glenn Hunter, Tim Jeneson, Chris Benson, Steve Morcone and now Ryan Enrico. I know how much time and dedication is consumed to keep the frogs in the wheelbarrow. Well done boys! I’d be remiss to not include Charles Friedman and his time making sure the Suns continue to take the ice on Friday and Saturday nights! His group kept it going with little to work with. That’s been a critical part in Suns history. To the active Suns Alumni whom I‘ve leaned on over the past 10 years—Johnny Miller, Steve Morcone, Tony Benson, Dave Stone, Glenn Hunter (who started the Suns community outreach program) and Dave Hutchinson who continues to do more behind the scenes without any recognition. Thank you! Once a Sun-always a Sun!
To all of our corporate sponsors over the years—Pioneer Saloon, Sawtooth Orthopedics, Watkins Distributing, Davis Embroidery, Copy and Print, Sun Valley Company, Zenergy, Campion Ice House, PK’s Ski and Sports, Limelight Hotel and AmericaInn. Thank you!
To the Mountain Express and Jeff Cordes and now Jon Mentzer. Thanks for all the great coverage throughout the Suns tenure.
To all the current players. It’s a totally eclectic group to match any group in history. I was proud and honored to go to battle with you boys. You wear the logo well and realize its history and traditions are bigger than anyone of you individually. Get to 50 boys one shift at a time! I wish all the good fortune to the new management team. They are Sean O’Grady as General Manager, Taylor Rothgeb the Assistant GM and Ryan Enrico as Head Coach.
Shouts out to the original Suns like Hermie Haavik, Charlie Holt, Alex Orb and Johnny Weekes for organizing the first team, way back.
To every benefit group and volunteer, to Brian Hamel and the security staff, to announcers and stat keepers led by Jeff and Gini Ballou, also the anthem singers, referees, and linesmen, to head trainer Brian Ward and assistant trainer Kolten Marcroft, and to our medical staff Dr. Batcha and Dr. Tony along with newest member Deb Robertson. I’ve always thought we were blessed with a better medical staff than most pro teams. Thanks for keeping the players on and off the ice when it was merited.
To every fan! The lifeblood of the Suns history! Your support, enthusiasm and cheers have been the fuel that has kept the franchise humming. We honestly can’t thank you enough!
To George and Theo Gund. For starting it all! And what developed afterwards. Turning a ski town into both a hockey town and a ski town. Youth Hockey, Senior Hockey and the Suns are forever grateful.
I’m going to miss going to the rink. All the ambience it involves. All the laughs, and all the wins and losses. All the interactions with you all. I’ll pop in here and there. There is only one Wood River Valley. I’ve been fortunate to travel the world in my other job. There’s no place like it. It’s the people that make it special.
One last thing. Go Suns Go!
Thank you,
John “Cub” Burke
John Burke is a former Sun Valley Suns player, coach, general manager and president.
