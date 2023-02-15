Small towns are an endangered species. As urban sprawl spreads, communities shift from a quaint home town into something that resembles a metropolis. In order to ensure our towns here in Blaine County are on the path towards sustainable growth, we must work together and communicate as a community.

The Wood River Valley offers so many things that a city cannot, one of which is accountability. Everything is connected. Individual actions have an impact, and every person can make a difference. When contending with the existential crisis of climate change, it can be easy to shrug it off and say, “We live in Idaho. We are fine.” Yet there are those who can’t help but zoom out and see the bigger picture; they realize that climate change is an imminent threat, regardless of where we are on the planet. Within the Wood River Valley, these people belong to the Climate Action Coalition (CAC).

The CAC started as a “grass-roots” group of concerned citizens in 2019. Members work together to develop awareness and support community-wide action on climate change. Over the last few years, the CAC has provided a space for people to combat the fear, frustration, and feelings of helplessness that many citizens experience due to climate change. After a few years away from in-person meetings, CAC has returned to host community discussions and re-ignite awareness.

Load comments