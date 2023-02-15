Small towns are an endangered species. As urban sprawl spreads, communities shift from a quaint home town into something that resembles a metropolis. In order to ensure our towns here in Blaine County are on the path towards sustainable growth, we must work together and communicate as a community.
The Wood River Valley offers so many things that a city cannot, one of which is accountability. Everything is connected. Individual actions have an impact, and every person can make a difference. When contending with the existential crisis of climate change, it can be easy to shrug it off and say, “We live in Idaho. We are fine.” Yet there are those who can’t help but zoom out and see the bigger picture; they realize that climate change is an imminent threat, regardless of where we are on the planet. Within the Wood River Valley, these people belong to the Climate Action Coalition (CAC).
The CAC started as a “grass-roots” group of concerned citizens in 2019. Members work together to develop awareness and support community-wide action on climate change. Over the last few years, the CAC has provided a space for people to combat the fear, frustration, and feelings of helplessness that many citizens experience due to climate change. After a few years away from in-person meetings, CAC has returned to host community discussions and re-ignite awareness.
During the last meeting, the conversation circulated around how actions can be united to create a healthier climate future. We discussed different methods to adapt our daily lifestyles and reduce carbon footprints. After being introduced to Blaine County’s sustainability initiatives (5B CAN), we brainstormed ways to enact change on a larger scale. 5B CAN is focused on four primary categories: Land Use and Mobility, Land and Water Conservation, Clean Energy and Green Building, and Solid Waste and Recycling. We discussed changes on a larger scale, such as demanding more legislative action to incentivize energy efficiency and weatherization, water conservation efforts, greener mobility, and more opportunities for circularity. CAC meetings empower community members to see the bigger picture: when individual efforts are compounded, the difference is impactful!
I am grateful to call myself a resident of the Wood River Valley, for more reasons than untouched nature and unmatched access to adventure. The community is warm, friendly and committed to preserving place through green building, food justice, clean energy initiatives, and new projects like the residential food composting program. Admittedly, I’m a newcomer to the valley. Referencing back to my earlier point about urban sprawl, I might be mistaken as part of the problem; however, I’d like to consider myself as part of the solution. I’m learning what I can about sustainability in Blaine County.
Generating greater climate resilience starts with a conversation. Educate yourself on the science of climate change. Talk with friends, family, and coworkers about your questions. Be respectful of countering positions and continue the conversation. Be curious about solutions and different ways of living a low-impact lifestyle. Join the Climate Action Coalition.
At a basic level, Wood River Valley residents want the same thing: to preserve the beautiful place we co-exist within. As community members who share this valley, we all have an obligation to make a difference. Luckily, in a small town, individual efforts can be recognized, communicated and adopted. Making a difference starts small.
Sarah White is an elementary school Spanish teacher who, in her free time, works on sustainability initiatives such as composting, recycling, and environmental education. She is also a green tech writer and environmental enthusiast.
