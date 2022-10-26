On Nov. 8, there will not be a separate ballot question asking you to specifically express your views on women’s right to bodily autonomy and the freedom to make her own medical decisions. Don’t be fooled, however, choice is absolutely on the ballot in Idaho.
Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, has served two terms as a state representative and is now running for the state Senate seat (formerly Sen. Michelle Stennett’s seat) in the new redistricted District 26, which includes Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties. During her tenure, Rep. Lickley has personally voted to ban abortion, criminalize healthcare professionals, and give bounty rights to the families of rapists (S1309, S1385). These were party-line votes for her and that same party, run by increasingly extreme leadership, has now announced as part of their official party platform that, if given more power in the Legislature this election cycle, they will seek to pass an even more extreme ban on abortions by removing any exemptions, even in the case of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother.
The Republican push for this extreme abortion ban makes the stakes of this election quite literally life and death for me. I do not mean that hyperbolically.
Due to a lifesaving surgery I had as a young child, I have an unusually high risk of developing an ectopic pregnancy, a dangerous condition that could kill me within hours, before I would ever have the opportunity to drive to another state for health care, if it indeed occurred. If the Republican Party leadership is able to push through this additional abortion ban it would then become literally illegal in Idaho for my doctor to save my life in the case of an ectopic pregnancy. Rather, they would be legally required to prioritize the life of a completely non-viable fetus over my own.
Rep. Lickley voted for the original abortion bans. She has voted with her party in almost every single case since she took office. I have every reason to believe that she would vote to support this abortion bill too, if elected. So, I believe, would the two Republican candidates for our House Representative seats, Mike Pohanka and Jack Nelsen.
Rep. Lickley’s opponent, Ron Taylor (D) has clearly and specifically promised to fight to protect women’s freedom, bodily autonomy and choice, as have our two Democratic State Representative Candidates, Rep. Ned Burns and Karma Metzler-Fitzgerald. All three of these Democratic candidates have been officially endorsed by Planned Parenthood as the candidates who will best serve the health and safety of women.
There have been a lot of high stakes elections these past several years. You may be feeling a sense of fatigue , like you may not have it in you to volunteer this time, knock on doors, talk to your friends, donate, or even bother to vote this time.
I am begging you not to give in to that malaise.
For me, and for a great many women who live in this state and in District 26, the outcome of this election may well prove to be a literal matter of life and death or, at the very least, a matter of the ability to control and make choices for our own bodies.
Please volunteer, donate, door knock. Talk to everyone you know and make sure they know how high the stakes are too. Do everything you can over the next three weeks to ensure that our three Democratic candidates are elected. At a minimum, vote.
Choice is on the ballot. Make certain your voice is heard.
Naomi McDougall Jones lives in Hailey.
