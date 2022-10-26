On Nov. 8, there will not be a separate ballot question asking you to specifically express your views on women’s right to bodily autonomy and the freedom to make her own medical decisions. Don’t be fooled, however, choice is absolutely on the ballot in Idaho.

Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, has served two terms as a state representative and is now running for the state Senate seat (formerly Sen. Michelle Stennett’s seat) in the new redistricted District 26, which includes Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties. During her tenure, Rep. Lickley has personally voted to ban abortion, criminalize healthcare professionals, and give bounty rights to the families of rapists (S1309, S1385). These were party-line votes for her and that same party, run by increasingly extreme leadership, has now announced as part of their official party platform that, if given more power in the Legislature this election cycle, they will seek to pass an even more extreme ban on abortions by removing any exemptions, even in the case of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother.

The Republican push for this extreme abortion ban makes the stakes of this election quite literally life and death for me. I do not mean that hyperbolically.

