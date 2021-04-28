As a 40-year resident and former four-term Ketchum City Council member, I’d like to voice my general support for the Bluebird project. Why?
We need people living in our town to create a true community. As Robert Putnam wrote in “Making Democracy Work”: “How do you make democracy work better? Start by strengthening the norms of trust, reciprocity and civic engagement that are indispensable to collective existence.” Focusing on civic engagements, like volunteering at the library or fire department, or being a member of a bridge club or of an athletic club, are strong factors to a healthy community. People get involved in these kinds of activities in the towns where they live. We need people to live in Ketchum.
If you’re not aware of it, there is an employee crisis in Ketchum and across the valley. Just look at the Mountain Express’ “Help Wanted” section. I’m still involved with PK’s Ski & Sport and I can tell you from experience that it is almost impossible to hire new employees and just as hard to retain them. Every business in the valley is experiencing this and will need to cut back on services and hours of service as a result. We need housing stock of all kinds. Bluebird is just one step in the right direction. We need as much and as many types of affordable workforce housing projects that we can create!
Some argue that the location is wrong, but every town I studied during my tenure on the city council had housing in its core. You don’t have to look any further than other resort communities to see this. Look at Aspen, Jackson Hole and Park City. Housing belongs in our backyard to ensure our town continues to be a community, one with people who live, work and play here.
The public process for approval of a project like Bluebird isn’t broken. It can be difficult and challenging, but federal and state law guides the process that cities follow. Remember, planning and zoning commissioners and council members act very much like a judge: they study the issue to be presented, they listen to testimony, they understand the intent of the laws governing the proposal and they render a decision based on all these factors. We vote council people into office to make these informed decisions on our behalf. P&Z is an autonomous body whose members are appointed and approved by past and present administrations.
During the public process, you can question or support a project. The way to do that is to testify, either in person at open, public hearings, or via written comment. I encourage all to attend the meetings or write an email with your comments. Your voice is part of this process.
My only disquiet regarding Bluebird is parking. The 49 on-site parking spaces versus the 56 units is a bit of a social experiment. But I would argue that 7 parking spaces is a small sacrifice for the overall benefit to our community.
Baird Gourlay served on the Ketchum City Council for 16 years from 2001-2017. He lives in Ketchum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
This project is nothing more than a 4-story dormitory being PUSHED through for greed...plain and simple. The facts are not transparent to the average resident of Ketchum. Why would anyone want a massive structure that will block everyone's view of the mountain, beamed up at night and not add anything to the downtown core, but, a lot of angry people trying to find parking places. If everyone is so concerned about low-cost housing, these same people should be equally as concerned about the quality of life that will be "offered" to these people. No A/C, no windows in the bedrooms, tandem parking (and lack of parking), etc. etc. etc. The most staggering part of this project is the fact that the most valuable land in Ketchum is being GIVEN AWAY. Why not build a lovely building similar to the structure on 4th and East with a mixed use concept ? And, adding value to the downtown core and additional property taxes. None of this makes sense, except the profit of an out of town developer.
This project is being misrepresented. Its not an issue of 7 parking places. What it not taken into account is that there will be possibly 100+ residents, not including their guests in a very busy congested downtown area. This location is not suited for this kind of high density project. This is an outdated model of affordable housing ie "the projects" in downtown Ketchum rather than a lower density higher quality mixed us building. If this kind of high density project is wanted in Ketchum, the city should sell this land and buy land elsewhere in Ketchum to accommodate this kind of high density "projects" .
Right on Butch!
It`s not just housing, it`s the paycheck.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In