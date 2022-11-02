Sun Valley elected officials are proposing to give themselves a salary raise of 81% for the mayor to $38,000 and a 67% increase to $20,000 for council members.
Council members and city officials claim this proposal was discussed in detail. However, council members and the city, in an attempt to justify these increases, have not accurately in any documents or discussions disclosed Sun Valley elected officials’ real total compensation levels compared to the total compensation paid by other cities.
The mayor’s proposed new annual total pay will equate to $56,916 when the current level of benefits, driven largely by health insurance costs, are added in. Council members will be paid as much as $42,413 in total compensation for their part time positions.
By comparison, the mayor of Hailey is paid $28,200 annually and their council members are paid $12,000 annually; the mayor of Twin Falls is paid $16,926 annually, and their council members are paid $13,910 annually. Unlike Sun Valley, neither city provides any health insurance benefits for their elected officials. As important, both cities are far more complex to manage than the small city of Sun Valley.
Another comparison shows that our elected Idaho Senate and House of Representatives are paid $18,875 for their 60-90 days or more of full-time representation of Idaho citizens in Boise. Like the work done by elected Hailey and Twin Falls officials, these citizen legislators have a much more complex and demanding level of responsibility than the part time city of Sun Valley officials.
Of equal concern is a non-taxable cash payment in lieu of health insurance that has been paid to members Conard, Saks and Griffith for many years. Each of these council members has health insurance provided by either Medicare of another employer. Yet, the city pays each of them an additional $12,000 in non-taxable annual compensation over and above their current $12,000 salary, bringing their annual real cash pay to $24,000. Since the inception of this program, official Sun Valley records show these three members in total have received over $250,000 in non-taxable payments from the city. Taxpayers should be asking why are we providing this payment?
This lack of full disclosure and transparency by council members dealing with their own pay is very troubling. Likewise, many feel there is a lack of transparency on the $4 million-plus possible expenditure for the Festival Meadow. Citizens can take some comfort that Councilman Keith Saks recognized the sensitivity of members raising their own salary and encouraged the council to abide by the standard practice of holding three ordinance readings, thereby enabling concerned citizens to voice their opinion at the November or December meeting. Council member Jane Conard opposed the three ordinance reading requirement, perhaps because she wanted to rush through the salary increase ordinance and thus forestall any citizen comments. Citizens should also note that Councilman Saks has voiced some reluctance for the city to proceed on the expensive Festival Meadow project.
Unfortunately, we live in a time where we see elected officials at all levels including in Washington, D.C., lining their pockets. These practices and lack of transparency should never drop to the level of local government, and particularly, the city of Sun Valley. Sun Valley taxpayers who are concerned about the proposed council salary increases or the very expensive Festival Meadow project should voice their opinion either by email or at the November and December Sun Valley City Council meetings. To do otherwise is granting the council a blank check to do as they wish with taxpayer dollars.
Jim Bronson lives in Sun Valley.
Sadly, lack of transparency is the primary mode of government in the WRV. Almost every point made by Mr. Bronson applies to the Ketchum city council. But Ketchum is even skeevier on how it spends taxpayer money. Millions in value transferred to a for profit developer with no accounting on whether it achieved its intended purpose (there is zero data/reporting on Northwood Place). Ketchum elected officials sit on multiple other governmental boards, like the Sun Valley Air Service Board. Has any member of the general public, who pays for this entity, ever seen any numbers from them on where the money goes? Or take Visit Sun Valley, another taxpayer funded entity, that is sitting on $1.5mm of unspent “revenue” from the taxpayers. To what purpose? Or the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency (putatively an independent agency), charted to mend all that “urban blight” in Ketchum, whose staff has 100% overlapped the Ketchum City Planning Department, until the City Planner was shifted to them full time to get Bluebird II built, and whose budget has been used as a piggy bank by the City of Ketchum. We aren’t going to get transparency from this Administration, Indeed, one council member told the Historic Preservation Commission not to share too much information with the public. She said this on the record, knowing that she would not be held accountable.
