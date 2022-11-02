Sun Valley elected officials are proposing to give themselves a salary raise of 81% for the mayor to $38,000 and a 67% increase to $20,000 for council members.

Council members and city officials claim this proposal was discussed in detail. However, council members and the city, in an attempt to justify these increases, have not accurately in any documents or discussions disclosed Sun Valley elected officials’ real total compensation levels compared to the total compensation paid by other cities.

The mayor’s proposed new annual total pay will equate to $56,916 when the current level of benefits, driven largely by health insurance costs, are added in. Council members will be paid as much as $42,413 in total compensation for their part time positions.

Load comments