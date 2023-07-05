The Idaho Republican Party held our Summer State Central Committee Meeting this past weekend in Challis, and it proved to be an exceptional success. From the moment our members and guests arrived, they were greeted by the beautiful scenery of Challis, Idaho. Our host Custer County, and venue Living Waters Ranch, went above and beyond, extending their warmth and hospitality, and creating a sense of camaraderie that greatly enhanced the overall experience. From the food, to the lodging, to the fellowship, the energy on site was high the entire weekend. The positive feedback we received from both members and guests emphasizes the exceptional reception extended by the Challis community.

The weekend kicked off on Friday afternoon with our Executive Committee meeting, and followed with our Rules and Resolutions Committee meetings, chaired by our Rules Chair Brent Regan and Resolutions Chair Christy Zito. We had many rules and resolutions to get through, but both committees were incredibly effective and able to complete their business in a timely manner.

Saturday morning we were excited to provide two well attended break-out sessions; Coffee with Cornel, a Parliamentarian training, and Donuts with Darr, a discussion on strategic minerals. Following breakfast and the break-out sessions, we began the general session, beginning with our State Party officer and affiliate organization reports and following with a presentation by Kootenai County to host our next convention. We are pleased to announce that Kootenai County’s bid to host the upcoming Summer Convention has been accepted, and our 2024 State Convention will be held in Coeur d’Alene in the summer of 2024!

