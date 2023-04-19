Every summer, more than 2 million people visit Yellowstone National Park. Undoubtedly, a highlight of the trip for many of them is the chance to see the wild bison there. The picture those visitors get is of America’s iconic large mammal grazing peacefully, protected within the country’s most famous national park.

That picture is a fraud. When the bison migrate to lower elevations outside the park every winter, they become susceptible to a barrage of gunfire.

Many travel north, crossing the park boundary near the town of Gardiner, Montana. There, the bison are no longer under the protection of the National Park Service, but fall under the jurisdiction of the state of Montana. This winter, about 1,200 were killed by hunters. Another 288 were captured and quarantined to be shipped to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in northeastern Montana. About 400 are estimated to have died from natural causes over the winter. Along with miscellaneous other causes of death, that means that close to 2,000 bison died this winter—nearly a third of the park’s total population of about 6,000.

