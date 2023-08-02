If you’ve lived in Idaho for any amount of time, you know that access to our abundance of mountains, forests, rivers, and other wild spaces is one of the best things about living in our state. You may also know that since nearly two-thirds of Idaho is federal land, Idaho communities near these beautiful spaces face unique challenges that come with having the federal government as their next-door neighbor.

I take my responsibility seriously to make sure these communities have the tools they need to succeed given the challenges of a limited tax base, restrictive land-use policies, and the difficulty of providing services to thousands of visitors each. As a lifelong Idahoan, and after decades of working with Idaho’s rural communities, I am in a far better position to know what these communities need than are bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. This is why I use the Community Project Funding program to direct funding within the existing federal budget to projects that matter in Idaho, like the Stanley Workforce Housing Project, bringing Idaho tax dollars back to work for Idahoans.

Stanley, Idaho, is the gateway to some of the most beautiful places in our state. Every year, tens of thousands of people come through Stanley on their way to hike, camp and fish in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and surrounding wilderness areas. This number has been increasing rapidly in recent years due to publicity about the quality of recreation in the area. What makes Stanley so attractive, however, is also one of its greatest challenges. Surrounded by national forests and located in a county comprised of 97 percent federal land, Stanley has no room to grow. This makes it difficult for local businesses to prosper. In particular, it is nearly impossible for many of the workers who come to Stanley as river guides, outfitters, retail workers and search-and-rescue teams to find an affordable place to live.

Load comments