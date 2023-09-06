The city of Ketchum is embarking on one of its most important responsibilities, which has implications for at least a decade: updating the Comprehensive Plan. There is a recording of the Aug. 29 kickoff meeting on the city of Ketchum website.
The Comp Plan is a directive to the elected officials of what they are tasked with accomplishing. Every member of the Ketchum community should participate in this process. The Comp Plan is vital: It dictates land use and zoning, as well as issues like mobility, sustainability, and economic diversification.
In my opinion, the presentation by the city’s consultant came across as a plan to maximize development in Ketchum. Comments made by the consultants led me to think that the priority is to optimize Ketchum for tourists rather than residents. There was no reference to the quality of life for the residents. Given my observation that this administration has prioritized the interests of people looking to make money off of Ketchum rather than the interest of its residents, I worry that residents may get short shrift in this process unless they speak up.
I hope the process will be comprehensive. For example, we should have a model of the city that shows how it can be built out under the zoning code so that people can be fully informed of the impact of these decisions. The city should also build a model of the city’s finances to understand the implications on taxpayers. When we increase residential density, it increases requirements for services. How many more firefighters, police, teachers, healthcare, city workers, etc., will we need? Where will they live? Will our budget keep up with these additional costs?
Likewise, we should model the impact of development on sustainability. How will our carbon footprint increase? What is the impact on water resources? How will we manage increased traffic?
One area that warrants improvement is governance. State law dictates minimum standards for the mayor and City Council. They are rarely exceeded. We have the opportunity in this process to require more. In particular, we should require that capital budget items can only be approved with a budget of their maintenance requirements. Large capital projects should require more than one option, with cost/benefit analysis, to be presented to the Council. Best practice dictates a quarterly report by the staff to the Council on the progress made toward Comp Plan goals. That has never happened in this administration.
Who gets input into the Comp Plan? I was concerned to see emphasis placed on input from non-residents. Is Ketchum for the people who live here or for those who want to exploit it? I was encouraged to hear the city administrator speak about using statistically valid approaches to gathering resident input. That will be a significant improvement in how City Hall operates.
My takeaway from the meeting is there is tension between two factions. One, led by the mayor and backed by Councilmember Amanda Breen, wants to move fast and limit the process to an “audit” of the current Comp Plan. The other approach, articulated by P&Z Chair Neil Morrow and supported by Councilmembers Courtney Hamilton and Michael David, was to take the time to do it right, as the implications of the Comp Plan are substantial. Most speakers, including the city administrator and city planner, ascribed to that approach, as do I. Mr. Morrow and others proposed ways to keep the process moving by dual-tracking some items and getting the easy stuff done quickly so appropriate time and attention could be paid to the hard stuff.
Make sure your voice is heard in this process.
H.P. Boyle lives in Ketchum.
@Perry et.al. - My experience with Comp Plans is that the Zoning Map is the most important element, as the Zoning Code must conform to it. E.G., a hard look at Ketchum's LI District should seriously consider upscale of zoning for retail & employee housing uses. Before adoption, input from Ketchum residents should also be solicited, as I'm advised that popular segment has been gagged by non-resident inputs. Finally, with a city election less than sixty days away, why not wait until post-election to adopt any contemplated additions or revisions?
