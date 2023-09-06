The city of Ketchum is embarking on one of its most important responsibilities, which has implications for at least a decade: updating the Comprehensive Plan. There is a recording of the Aug. 29 kickoff meeting on the city of Ketchum website.

The Comp Plan is a directive to the elected officials of what they are tasked with accomplishing. Every member of the Ketchum community should participate in this process. The Comp Plan is vital: It dictates land use and zoning, as well as issues like mobility, sustainability, and economic diversification.

In my opinion, the presentation by the city’s consultant came across as a plan to maximize development in Ketchum. Comments made by the consultants led me to think that the priority is to optimize Ketchum for tourists rather than residents. There was no reference to the quality of life for the residents. Given my observation that this administration has prioritized the interests of people looking to make money off of Ketchum rather than the interest of its residents, I worry that residents may get short shrift in this process unless they speak up.

Load comments