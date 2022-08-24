The Nordic and Backcountry Skiers Alliance of Idaho needs you to join us in asking the SNRA to provide full access to the backcountry ski huts.
Mountain huts have provided impactful experiences to generations of skiers. Unfortunately, we believe that the SNRA Outfitter and Guides Plan, as proposed, will shut the public out from these huts for a significant portion of the winter season.
No version of the recently unveiled plan provides enough “use days” to cover the entire season, which will result in otherwise unoccupied huts being closed to the public many days during the winter.
Of the proposed versions, ‘Alternative B’ comes closest to meeting public demand, but even that could keep ski parties from the huts for around 150 winter nights.
We believe resource management that reduces hut use, drives traffic to day-skiing zones, which are already experiencing crowding issues. We believe huts are a vital and important resource for our community and an effective tool in reducing the environmental and social impacts of winter recreation. Any plan should provide enough “use days” to allow full booking of the huts for the entirety of the winter season.
If you feel passionate about the public’s access to the winter wilderness, and the benefits of ski huts, we ask that you comment and voice your opinion. Please do so in a way that is respectful of the hard work that has gone into this plan, and the good intentions of the resource managers at the SNRA.
Nordic and Backcountry Skiers Alliance Board
Andy Munter, past board member
Kathie Rivers, past board member
Jim McClatchy, past board member
