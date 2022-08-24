The Nordic and Backcountry Skiers Alliance of Idaho needs you to join us in asking the SNRA to provide full access to the backcountry ski huts.

Mountain huts have provided impactful experiences to generations of skiers. Unfortunately, we believe that the SNRA Outfitter and Guides Plan, as proposed, will shut the public out from these huts for a significant portion of the winter season.

No version of the recently unveiled plan provides enough “use days” to cover the entire season, which will result in otherwise unoccupied huts being closed to the public many days during the winter.

