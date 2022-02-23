As we approach some of our busiest times of the year on Baldy, I would ask everyone, locals and visitors alike, to consider ways to respect each other and keep each other safe while enjoying great skiing and boarding.
After 52 winters spending almost every day skiing on Baldy, I believe that one of the best ways we can do this is by being aware of how the combination of speed and proximity to others can potentially lead to serious injuries, hospitalizations, and worse.
Acknowledging that fast skiing is something that many of us enjoy on Baldy in the appropriate areas (please, not in the Slow Zones), I believe there is a way for people to enjoy this while still looking out for the safety and stress-free enjoyment of our fellow mountain users. A safety guideline that I firmly believe in is to allow at least 10 feet between ourselves and others for every 10 mph of speed. Simple enough; if you are traveling at 10 mph, it is reasonable to allow 10 feet between yourself and others. If someone is traveling at 30 mph which is common on Baldy, allowing a 30 foot safety buffer shows respect for each other and would prevent the majority of collisions. If someone is traveling at 40 mph and the level of crowding allows only 15 feet of space between oneself and others, a responsible skier or rider should slow to 15 mph until there is once again more space. Baldy would be a much safer and more stress-free environment for skiers and boarders of all levels and speed preferences to enjoy if this simple concept could be adopted.
In order to understand the importance of this safety guideline, realize that a skier traveling at the common Baldy speed of 30 mph is covering 44 feet per second. A reality of life and skiing is that surprises happen to all of us; our ski hits a small rock in the snow, an icy patch we didn’t see, like all World Cup and Olympic racers we might lose our balance for a brief moment, a child makes an unpredictable move in front of us, or like yesterday when a friend had one of her ski-breaks get caught in the opposite pant leg and was immobilized for 40 feet mid-turn. At 30 mph, a skier within 44 feet of others has one second to make corrections. If, as is unfortunately extremely common on Baldy these days, a rude skier or boarder is traveling within 3 to 8 feet of someone at 30 mph, they have less than a quarter of a second to react before putting the other person in the hospital. No matter how good a skier thinks they are, this is simply not enough time to avoid a high-impact collision when the inevitable surprises happen.
If anyone believes that they are somehow above these realities of physics, let’s hope that their over-confidence (irresponsible arrogance, actually) will not eventually result in someone else’s traumatic ride in an ambulance.
I am not against fast skiing; I enjoy it myself in the appropriate time and place. However, at all times I put a higher priority on respecting the physical safety and stress-free enjoyment of other mountain users that the Ski Patrol refers to as our ‘Mountain Community’.
I believe it is up to all of us as members of our Mountain Community to educate and encourage safety and respect for each other. Please consider spreading the above guideline for safe and courteous skiing on our wonderful mountain.
John Crews has been leading private lessons on Baldy for 52 years. He recently published his second book titled “Discovering the Joy of High-performance Skiing.”
