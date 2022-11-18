Idaho Power’s solar study, currently being considered by the Public Utilities Commission, aims to revamp its current net-metering and customer solar policies, which pay homeowners for unused power returned to the grid. These policies have the potential to make or break Idaho’s solar future, and a fair price is critical to consumers.

If accepted by the Public Utilities Commission, Idaho Power’s study suggests reducing solar rates from 8-9 cents per kWh to 3-4 cents. This change could hurt solar users and cripple a growing industry.

There are costs and benefits of distributed solar generation. Idaho Power is obligated to connect customers and its services are needed for solar generation. The costs of those services are real, but hard to quantify and predict. Idaho Power implies the price should be compared to the 2.2 cents per kWh it pays to Jackpot Solar near Twin Falls. Although the price of distributed generation is linked to wholesale prices, the fact that rooftop solar is owned, used, and sold back to the grid by customers challenges a simple one-to-one comparison. Avoided costs of generation and transmission and the benefits of renewables must be considered. There is no direct market for these benefits, so it is up to careful consideration by the Public Utility Commission to decide their value.

