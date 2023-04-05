Blaine County is a multicultural community that grows stronger the more our diversity is embraced. While 51% of the Wood River Middle School and 44% of Wood River High School student body is Hispanic or Latino, only 9.7% and 8.9% of staff represent that demographic, respectively. This lack of representation undermines the well-being and college/career readiness of an increasingly large portion of our local student population.

We as a community have the chance to stand up for equity and ensure every child receives the support they need to flourish in school.

A group of parents, community members and local nonprofit leaders urge BCSD to reinstate one full-time Latino Family Liaison at WRHS, and add one full-time position at WRMS for the 2023-2024 school year. These crucial positions could be made possible if BCSD chooses to prioritize them during budget negotiations this spring.

Liaisons
Load comments