Recent articles and editorials have grossly mischaracterized the realities of school choice in Idaho and across the country. The talking points are sadly not new, joining a long line of school choice deniers advocating for the continuation of the status quo without regard to what may be best for the kids being taught. Simply put, this is not an “us against them” scenario as the opinions make it out to be.

As school choice supporters, we are not out to dismantle public schools. As parents we want the best for our children, and that means options. Indeed, traditional public schools are one of many options that a parent should consider along with magnet schools, public charter schools, home schooling and private schools. We want our schools to fit our kids, not our kids fitting the schools.

In the past 4 years, Idaho has appropriated records amounts into traditional education, which we enthusiastically supported. It is an extreme position to say that the Legislature is forbidden to look at other options for our education solutions.

Load comments