While the Blaine County School District appreciates the commitment of the Idaho Mountain Express to keeping the public apprised of district activity, last week’s editorial “Public comments on public schools should not be secrets” was, unfortunately, full of hyperbole and innuendo suggesting that the board of trustees is “hiding some comments” when nothing could be further from the truth.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the board to begin conducting its meetings via a remote platform. This change worked well for the board but could not accommodate the “in person” public comment format previously in place. Consequently, to provide a workable solution, we initiated the written comment process, which was made permanent in June of 2021.

We have found the written comment system to be far superior to the prior system that placed public comments at the very end of the agenda, limited the speaker to a mere two minutes of comment, and often came after the decision was made upon which the comments were directed. Now, the written comments are not restricted in length and, because they are received before any action is taken on the subject matter at issue, each trustee has the opportunity to read and consider each and every comment and, when necessary, seek out further information from our administration and staff prior to making any decision.

