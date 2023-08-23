While the Blaine County School District appreciates the commitment of the Idaho Mountain Express to keeping the public apprised of district activity, last week’s editorial “Public comments on public schools should not be secrets” was, unfortunately, full of hyperbole and innuendo suggesting that the board of trustees is “hiding some comments” when nothing could be further from the truth.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the board to begin conducting its meetings via a remote platform. This change worked well for the board but could not accommodate the “in person” public comment format previously in place. Consequently, to provide a workable solution, we initiated the written comment process, which was made permanent in June of 2021.
We have found the written comment system to be far superior to the prior system that placed public comments at the very end of the agenda, limited the speaker to a mere two minutes of comment, and often came after the decision was made upon which the comments were directed. Now, the written comments are not restricted in length and, because they are received before any action is taken on the subject matter at issue, each trustee has the opportunity to read and consider each and every comment and, when necessary, seek out further information from our administration and staff prior to making any decision.
The written comment system has been an overwhelming success: 699 comments, 479 of which were published have been received and reviewed by the board of trustees since the system was adopted a little over two years ago.
Some of the comments have been vituperative, but, in the main, they have provided a wealth of information to the board, and offered a gauge of public sentiment, and in some cases have contained suggestions and constructive criticism that led to significant changes in our written policies. Desiring the widest possible public commentary on school district matters, the “unpublished” option allows those who are not comfortable having their written comments published on the district website to participate in the process.
The Express Editorial Board’s use of pejorative terms such as “secret” and the use of dire predictions about how the unpublished comments will warp and corrupt the system are simply without basis in fact or law. The editorial confuses “unpublished” with “anonymous” and “secret.” The unpublished comments are maintained as records of the district and, as the editorial admits, available to anyone who wants to make a request for them. Indeed, Express reporters have made those requests in the past and the district has complied quickly and fully. To suggest that this is a cumbersome process is more than just an exaggeration—requests can easily be made on a simple form and our clerk responds within 72 hours.
True, it is more convenient for your reporters to have all comments published and readily available, but that is not a compelling reason to deprive those who want to comment without having their comments posted on our website for a variety of legitimate reasons the opportunity to make their opinions known to the board. Those comments are not anonymous, nor are they secret.
It may be that the board should re-examine the unpublished comment policy, and I intend to put the issue on an upcoming agenda. However, any change in the policy should take into account the chilling effect any change may have on a process that has facilitated more public comments in the two years it has been in place that other boards received in the previous decade.
R. Keith Roark is the chair Blaine County School District No. 61 Board of Trustees
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
I should also point out that contrary to Mr Roarke's comment, he does not control the agenda. It is the responsibility of the Chair and Vice Chair, with input from the Superintendent and the other 3 board members. The guy is a total control freak and has Lara Stone, and the 3 weaklings in his back pocket.
Roark's superior attitude... and toward the IME you may not be cancelled.
With all due respect, Keith Roark is a joke. Is idea of an open forum for citizen input, is an email filtering system that he, Lara Stone, and the 3 weak sisters can hide behind.
Thank you for publishing Mr. Rourke’s opinion. It is helpful to hear the other side of the story.
I had to look up “ vituperative”….it means bitter. Those vituperative comments should be posted as well. Some people may rightfully feel bitter about an experience with the school district or any other taxing district. They may not be able to shroud their bitterness with practiced word-smithing. Just saying not everyone writes as well as people educated to write….such as journalists and attorneys.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In