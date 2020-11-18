The Mountain Express characterized the Idaho Conservation League’s challenge to a proposed cell tower on state land in the Sawtooth Valley as a “Hail Mary.” Rather, it’s a common-sense step toward a goal we can all agree on: providing better safety while protecting the stunning beauty of the Sawtooth Valley.
ICL believes we haven’t even reached halftime.
First, some background: AT&T has proposed erecting a 195-foot cell tower near Redfish Lake to expand communications networks for first responders. They want to locate the tower near an existing 100-foot tower owned by CusterTel.
All Idahoans greatly admire and support the work our first responders do for our loved ones and communities, especially in a rugged and remote place like central Idaho. At the same time, we must explore options that can provide these services without creating needless eyesores near Redfish Lake, one of the most beautiful spots in creation.
AT&T has proposed installation of the tower on state endowment lands, administered by the Idaho Department of Lands under the direction of the Idaho Land Board. Pursuant to the Idaho Constitution, they are required to manage their lands to maximize long-term revenue. Numerous stakeholders believe that the Land Board can capture that rental income without damaging the majestic vistas of the Sawtooths.
As proposed, the tower would stand out starkly on the ridgeline from the shores of Idaho’s iconic Redfish Lake. The State Historic Preservation Office determined there would be adverse effects to the historic Redfish Lake Lodge. In addition, Federal Aviation Administration regulations currently in review may require the tower to be lit at night, shattering the integrity of the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve.
The good news is, we have options. CusterTel, the local Sawtooth Search and Rescue Association, the city of Stanley, Custer County, Sawtooth Society, Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, Idaho Conservation League and others have urged the Department of Lands and AT&T to pursue alternatives, such as colocating on the existing tower. In fact, an analysis by CusterTel found that a taller tower wouldn’t provide “materially better coverage.”
But our attempts to even start this conversation have been greeted with cold silence.
Despite repeated attempts to raise this issue with Department of Lands and the Land Board, we never heard a response back and now the lease is being prepared for signature. As a result, we called foul and filed a contested case with the Land Board. This process
is about making sure the public has a voice.
The Land Board operates with minimal requirements for environmental review and public involvement. But since FirstNet is a licensee of the Federal Communications Commission, it must follow the “look before you leap” provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act.
Working with Advocates for the West, a nonprofit law firm, we filed a petition with FirstNet in July to ensure that a full environmental review is conducted to consider the impacts on sensitive resources and values in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. We plan to resubmit this petition once AT&T submits its tower for approval to FirstNet.
Based on that review, we are hopeful that AT&T, the state of Idaho, CusterTel and local folks will work to find alternative solutions that can satisfy all stakeholders. We want to be part of that solution. While we’re hopeful that the Land Board will accept our petition, games are decided in the second half. And when you’re trying to protect something as important as the integrity of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, we’re going to give it 110 percent and play to win.
Jonathan Oppenheimer is the external relations director for the Idaho Conservation League.
maybe petitions are a good way to start. i can't believe that many locals want to see a tower at redfish so that would be in favor of enough signatures to get on the ballot. change is bad and so is technology when it comes to rural living. if most of us wanted "connectivity" every moment of every day we would live in a city or suburb.
