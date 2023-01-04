WWAMI (University of Washington, Washington, Alaska, Montana, Idaho) is the only publicly-supported medical school in Idaho. For the past 50 years, the states of Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho and more recently Wyoming have invested public dollars to stem the shortage of medical doctors in our rural state. The Idaho Legislature invests in the next generation of physicians by providing tuition assistance for our medical students, who complete all four years of training in the state, because it’s in Idaho’s best interest to create more physicians. Currently, we rank 43rd for the number of primary care physicians per capita, and recruiting and retaining doctors here is an all-hands-on-deck situation.
Idaho WWAMI students spend their first two years training in Moscow at the University of Idaho campus. After that, students rotate through dozens of rural Idaho communities, providing much needed support for health care providers and learning about the needs and rewards that come with practicing in rural communities. I’ve had the privilege of knowing some of the WWAMI students who practice in the Wood River Valley, where I live.
As a former legislator and University of Washington graduate in political science and public administration, I’m especially proud of Idaho’s investment in making medical school accessible to Idaho students through public partnership. The state of Idaho had the foresight to realize how expensive it would be to start and maintain a public medical school, and, instead, we partnered with the top-ranked primary care program in the country, the University of Washington School of Medicine.
