The results from Tuesday’s election continue to ripple through state legislatures and school boards across the nation. Exit polling shows that public education was one of the top issues on the minds of voters, especially parents.

The question is: What happens now that the election is over? Following years of COVID shutdowns and heartburn over school curriculum, will it be possible to restore some confidence and trust in K-12 schools?

I would submit the answer is: maybe. It will not be easy, but educators and lawmakers can take immediate steps to start moving things in the right direction.

