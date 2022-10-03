Response to ‘In Ketchum, postal fees revive old debate’
I recall several years ago when some Sun Valley citizens expressed concerns at a City Council meeting, that Sun Valley residents (and it would seem to apply to Ketchum as well) asked for home postal delivery. Postmaster John McDonald was present and appeared to reject such a request summarily.
As a City Council member, all I could do was to explain that the city had no control over this.
However, reading the referenced Express article sparked an idea for creating a business adopting the Postal Service business model. It would go something like this: Reduce services to the customers and force them to pay a fee for services, which the business doesn’t provide.
It should! The Postal Service does not provide home delivery to Ketchum or Sun Valley. It thereby saves large expenses of buying trucks, hiring drivers, fuel and maintenance costs. Residents must spend money driving to the post office adding large numbers of vehicles to pollute the air. On top of that we are forced to pay ever escalating post office box fees for the services, which we don’t receive.
What a good business model! Yes, good, but not for us, only good for the postal service.
How about the residents who don’t drive or do not have a vehicle? There are many seniors and handicapped persons in this county who cannot drive to the post office. What about them?
I suggest writing to your senators and congressmen to let them know that our residents are treated like second class citizens, and that we are voters. Remind them that we are discriminated against because, as I understand things, Hailey has home delivery for those who want it.
As to those of us who enjoy socializing at the post office or otherwise opt to rent a post office box, it’s only fair that those folks pay for a box because that choice is in their control.
Keith Saks is a Sun Valley city councilman.
