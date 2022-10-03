Response to ‘In Ketchum, postal fees revive old debate’

I recall several years ago when some Sun Valley citizens expressed concerns at a City Council meeting, that Sun Valley residents (and it would seem to apply to Ketchum as well) asked for home postal delivery. Postmaster John McDonald was present and appeared to reject such a request summarily.

As a City Council member, all I could do was to explain that the city had no control over this.

