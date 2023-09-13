We all feel that summer is coming to an end, and fall is nearly upon us. School has begun, temperatures are finally coming down, and apples are ripening on the trees.

But just as sure as the leaves change color, so too will the banners of Boise turn to an unrelenting parade of rainbows. “Pride” is more than just a month these days, it’s the fifth season! This celebration of deviant debauchery starts in June and doesn’t end until Boise Pride Fest in September, and neither we nor our children can escape the persistent propaganda.

Last year, thousands of parents and concerned citizens were outraged when Boise Pride planned to include a child drag show on their stage. Several local businesses withdrew their sponsorships in response, and organizers were forced to cancel the show.

